Molly-Mae Hague Avoids Wearing Jewellery After Burglary

1 November 2021, 12:38

Why isn't Molly-Mae wearing jewellery?
Why isn't Molly-Mae wearing jewellery? Picture: Getty/Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague strips back her red carpet looks in the wake of the burglary to her home – here's why she's no longer wearing jewellery.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague has sworn off jewellery in the aftermath of the targeted attack on her Manchester apartment last month.

A reported £800,000 worth of possessions were stolen from the property she shared with boxer boyfriend, Tommy Fury – they have since permanently vacated the flat.

Molly-Mae Hague Defended By Fans After Trolls Share Cruel Comments About Break-In

The Love Island alumna broke her silence on the ordeal on her Instagram story over the weekend after the burglary reportedly 'left them with nothing.'

Molly-Mae Hague's Manchester home was burgled in October
Molly-Mae Hague's Manchester home was burgled in October. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The PrettyLittleThing creative director stepped out for the first time since the devastating theft at the Pride of Britain Awards on Saturday.

Molly-Mae stunned in a chocolate mesh gown with her luscious locks slicked back into a polished bun.

However, jewellery was noticeable absent from the star's red carpet look – Molly is known for donning an impressive collection of bracelets and necklaces to complete her luxurious ensembles.

The 22-year-old also wore minimal accessories with her costume at the PrettyLittleThing Halloween party as she adjusts to the aftermath of the break-in.

Molly-Mae didn't wear jewellery to the Pride of Britain awards
Molly-Mae didn't wear jewellery to the Pride of Britain awards. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

It is not known what items were taken from the couple’s home, but the majority of the influencer's impressive jewellery collection is thought to have been swiped.

It's reported that Molly intends on being 'more careful' in the wake of the burglary as he's 'learnt her lesson' about what she shares on social media.

According to reports, no arrests have yet been made.

Over the weekend, Molly spoke candidly with her followers on Instagram: "It's been an overwhelming week. I can't thank you all enough for all your kind messages regarding what happened to our home last week."

She also captioned a snap of her and Tommy on her story with "we are safe and that's all that matters. Onwards and upwards now…"

