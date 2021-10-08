Inside Molly-Mae’s £200k Jewellery Collection

Molly-Mae Hague has a jewellery collection worth over £200k. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague has racked up a jewellery collection worth over £200k.

Molly-Mae Hague, 22, has expanded her growing jewellery collection with a £46,000 Patek Philipe watch, a rose gold piece encrusted with 56 diamonds and a sapphire-crystal case.

The watch joins the Love Island star's growing collection of jewellery

Molly-Mae Hague Preparing For Second Surgery Amid Operation To Remove Lumps

In August Molly-Mae Hague treated herself to a Cartier £37,400 bracelet after landing the job as CEO at PrettyLittleThing.

Molly-Mae's wrist jewellery alone is worth over £100k. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae treated herself to some new bling this year. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly Mae’s new watch is worth £45,540 😭😭😭 She still thinks she isn’t somewhat lucky pic.twitter.com/b2kEvXTNLN — Emily (@EmilyRojewska) October 3, 2021

The wrist bling added to her collection already worth thousands of pounds and as she showed off the new addition, fans couldn’t help but also notice her Rolex on the same arm.

“A well done to myself,” she wrote when she shared the picture of her bracelet.

Months prior, boyfriend Tommy Fury gifted her a Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, a gold chain with five, four-leaf clovers.

The gift will have cost the boxer £3,850 and matches another she has from the designer, in a pale gold colour and costing £4,450.

Molly-Mae has two expensive designer watches. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae's rings are worth thousands. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague has a necklace to match her favourite bracelets. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Since then, Molly’s purchased one of their necklaces, costing £1,1000 to complete the collection.

When the fashion blogger posted a photo of her wrist wear over the summer, fans realised she had over £70k on one wrist and over £58k on the other.

Since her Patek Philipe purchase at the start of October, Molly’s jewellery collection worth stands in the region of £204k, from what she’s showed off on social media.

The blogger also has a £30,000 collection of rings, which includes a £9,000 Cartier band in the shape of a Jaguar.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital