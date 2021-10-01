Molly-Mae Hague Preparing For Second Surgery Amid Operation To Remove Lumps

1 October 2021, 12:28

Molly-Mae Hague is set to undergo a second surgery to help with her endometriosis
Molly-Mae Hague is set to undergo a second surgery to help with her endometriosis. Picture: Instagram/MollyMae/YouTube
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague confirmed she’ll undergo surgery again next week, this time to help with her endometriosis battle.

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that she’s preparing for further surgery next week, just days after having two lumps removed.

The former Love Island star has been resting after removing a lump from her breast, which she found earlier this year and discovered had grown in size.

Molly-Mae Hague Urges Fans To 'Check Your Bodies' After Surgery

She also got a lump removed from her finger that she found weeks ago.

The 22-year-old influencer has been urging fans to ‘check your bodies’ on her social media platforms as she candidly opened up about her health concerns.

Molly-Mae Hague explained she's set to undergo surgery again next week
Molly-Mae Hague explained she's set to undergo surgery again next week. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae has now told fans that she’s set to undergo a second surgery next week - this time to help with her endometriosis battle.

The creative director of PrettyLittleThing revealed in her latest vlog on YouTube that she’ll also be documenting the process.

She said: “I have another operation next week which I am going to be documenting.

“That’s my endometriosis surgery which I’ve been having so many questions about.”

Molly-Mae Hague had two lumps removed this week
Molly-Mae Hague had two lumps removed this week. Picture: MollyMae/YouTube
Molly-Mae's second surgery will help with her endometriosis battle
Molly-Mae's second surgery will help with her endometriosis battle. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae added: “I didn’t vlog this one because it was a lot to take in. I literally conquered my two biggest fears in one day.

“When I tell you I had to have that cannula thing shoved in my hand, that is my biggest fear.”

We’re wishing Molly-Mae a speedy recovery!

