Molly-Mae Hague Urges Fans To 'Check Your Bodies' After Surgery

Molly-Mae gives fans an insight into her health struggles. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae updates her fans post-op as she recovers from lump removal surgery – here's what she had to say.

Molly-Mae Hague is resting at home after surgery to remove lumps after a health scare.

The 22-year-old influencer has gained a reputation for being candid about her health concerns on social media, using her platform to raise awareness around the issues she's faced.

Molly first spoke up about her ordeal in May, when she received a biopsy for a lump she found in her breast. She has since followed up with her fans and revealed that she has had two lumps removed.

Her boxer boyfriend, Tommy Fury, and fellow Love Island alumna, Ellie Brown, have both been by the star's side as she recovers.

Molly-Mae takes to Instagram as she recovers from surgery. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The creative director of PrettyLittleThing has documented her health journey on both Youtube and Instagram as she encourages her millions of followers to check their breasts for lumps.

Molly-Mae found a "completely benign" lump that continued to grow, resulting in her surgery being scheduled for late September.

The former Love Island contestant took to Instagram on Sunday to inform fans that she was on the mend, sharing a cute snap of cosying up with Tommy.

Her beau wasn't the only Islander who assisted during her recovery, Ellie Brown also posted a picture of Molly as they had a relaxing day indoors after the successful surgery.

Molly-Mae has been giving fans updates on her health scare on Insta. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Love Island's Ellie Brown shows support for Molly. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Ellie wrote on her Insta story: "Poorly baby" – what are friends for!

The reality star took a moment online to encourage her whopping 6.1 million followers to "check your bodies people" as she announced that her lump was successfully removed.

"I spoke about a lump I found in my boob on a recent vlog of mine, well I had it removed today."

Hague has been taking it slow since the procedure and has been spending time with those closest to her.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury cosy up at home during her recovery. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Tommy Fury comforts his girlfriend Molly after her procedure. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

In her initial YouTube vlog in May recounting her health scare, she told her following: "I found a small lump in my boob, went to get it checked, completely fine, completely benign, it’s something called a fibroadenoma.

"It’s a really normal thing to get at this age, small lumps can happen sometimes, it doesn’t always mean it’s anything sinister."

We're so glad she's on the road to recovery and raising awareness on the ever-important issue in the process!

