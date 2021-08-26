On Air Now
26 August 2021, 11:01 | Updated: 26 August 2021, 11:06
Molly-Mae Hague is encouraging her millions of followers to check their breasts after noticing a ‘benign lump’ she’s had for a while had grown.
Molly-Mae Hague is frequently honest with fans about her medical concerns and in her latest YouTube video she revealed she was sent for a biopsy after noticing a benign lump in her breast had grown.
The 22-year-old, who has just become creative director at PrettyLittleThing, said she noticed the lump a while ago but was told it was “completely benign,” so when she noticed it had changed size she returned to the doctor.
She said to her fans: “I found a small lump in my boob, went to get it checked, completely fine, completely benign, it’s something called a fibroadenoma. It’s a really normal thing to get at this age, small lumps can happen sometimes, it doesn’t always mean it’s anything sinister.
“I just have recently been noticing it more in my clothes, If I’m wearing a little bra I can sometimes feel it.”
The social media star continued: “So I went back today to get it checked and it had grown a little bit. Again, it doesn’t mean it’s sinister or dramatic.”
She added: “So the doctor recommended we did a biopsy. It was not very nice considering I’m not very good with needles, but I thought there’s not a way round this.”
Molly has promised to keep her fans updated with the results and encouraged her followers to check their own breasts.
“So he stuck a big fat needle in my boob, took samples from the lump, and I promise I will keep you updated with this one. It’s nothing serious, I don’t want it to be anything serious, but I do think it’s important to share with you guys – it’s an important subject, we should always be checking our lumps,” the former Love Islander urged.
It comes after Molly-Mae had a mole removed last year, after finding out it was cancerous.
She initially got it looked at after her mum noticed it when she appeared on Love Island in 2018.
