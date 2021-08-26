Molly-Mae Sent For Biopsy After Noticing ‘Benign Lump’ In Her Breast Has Grown

26 August 2021, 11:01 | Updated: 26 August 2021, 11:06

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague is encouraging her millions of followers to check their breasts after noticing a ‘benign lump’ she’s had for a while had grown.

Molly-Mae Hague is frequently honest with fans about her medical concerns and in her latest YouTube video she revealed she was sent for a biopsy after noticing a benign lump in her breast had grown.

The 22-year-old, who has just become creative director at PrettyLittleThing, said she noticed the lump a while ago but was told it was “completely benign,” so when she noticed it had changed size she returned to the doctor.

She said to her fans: “I found a small lump in my boob, went to get it checked, completely fine, completely benign, it’s something called a fibroadenoma. It’s a really normal thing to get at this age, small lumps can happen sometimes, it doesn’t always mean it’s anything sinister.

Molly-Mae Hague updated fans after having a biopsy on a lump in her breast
Molly-Mae Hague updated fans after having a biopsy on a lump in her breast. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague is always honest with her followers about her health woes
Molly-Mae Hague is always honest with her followers about her health woes. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

“I just have recently been noticing it more in my clothes, If I’m wearing a little bra I can sometimes feel it.”

The social media star continued: “So I went back today to get it checked and it had grown a little bit. Again, it doesn’t mean it’s sinister or dramatic.”

She added: “So the doctor recommended we did a biopsy. It was not very nice considering I’m not very good with needles, but I thought there’s not a way round this.”

Molly has promised to keep her fans updated with the results and encouraged her followers to check their own breasts.

Molly-Mae Hague has just become creative director at PLT
Molly-Mae Hague has just become creative director at PLT. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

“So he stuck a big fat needle in my boob, took samples from the lump, and I promise I will keep you updated with this one. It’s nothing serious, I don’t want it to be anything serious, but I do think it’s important to share with you guys – it’s an important subject, we should always be checking our lumps,” the former Love Islander urged.

It comes after Molly-Mae had a mole removed last year, after finding out it was cancerous.

She initially got it looked at after her mum noticed it when she appeared on Love Island in 2018.

