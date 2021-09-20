Molly-Mae Hague ‘Left To Sort Out Tommy Fury's £400 Bar Tab' After Viral Video

20 September 2021, 15:37

Molly-Mae Hague has apparently been asked to settle Tommy Fury's 'bar tab'
Molly-Mae Hague has apparently been asked to settle Tommy Fury's 'bar tab'. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Tommy Fury’s trip to a nightclub in Liverpool last week went viral and his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague has apparently been asked to settle his £400 bar tab.

Tommy Fury has been accused of not paying for his bar tab after allegedly raking up £440 worth of spendings in a Liverpool bar.

The Love Island star went viral last week after a video of him beating his chest during a club’s student night as partygoers cheered him on and took pictures and videos.

Viral Video Of Tommy Fury At Nightclub PA Re-Ignites Jake Paul Internet Spat

Onlookers at the time described the boxer as ‘very drunk’, and now it has been said that his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague has apparently been ‘left to settle the bar tab’ that he was accused of not paying.

According to a screenshot obtained by this tabloid of a DM someone sent to the Creative Director of PLT on Instagram, Tommy was also accused of ‘ignoring staff’.

Molly-Mae is said to have been left with Tommy's '£400 bar tab'
Molly-Mae is said to have been left with Tommy's '£400 bar tab'. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

The message sent to Molly-Mae went viral on Uni of Liverpool’s meme page, with someone telling her: “Hey babe nothing serious just ur fella owes £437.50 to moloko where he went out tonight in Liverpool.

“Also he completely ignored the staff which wasn’t really nice x [sic]."

Molly-Mae appears to have responded to the DM, writing: “I’ll ask him about this babe I’m really sorry! He’s super super drunk x [sic].”

Molly-Mae and Tommy are yet to comment on the situation.

Jake Paul weighed in on the viral video of Tommy Fury
Jake Paul weighed in on the viral video of Tommy Fury. Picture: @jakepaul/Instagram

This comes just days after YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul got involved, weighing in on the viral video.

He tagged Molly-Mae in an Instagram Story, writing: “Come get your boy.”

The boxers have been embroiled in an internet feud since the start of the year after Tommy’s brother Tyson Fury suggested the pair should get in the ring together.

