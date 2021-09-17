Viral Video Of Tommy Fury At Nightclub PA Re-Ignites Jake Paul Internet Spat

17 September 2021, 11:09

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul's war of words has re-ignited
Tommy Fury and Jake Paul's war of words has re-ignited. Picture: Getty
A video of Tommy Fury beating his chest at a nightclub appearance has gone viral, and rival Jake Paul is already getting involved.

Tommy Fury attended a Liverpool bar’s student night this week, letting loose after a strict few months of training ahead of his boxing match in the US a few weeks ago.

And in a video from the night the 22-year-old is seen beating his chest while in his private booth, as partygoers around him cheered him on and took pictures.

What Actually Is Molly-Mae’s New Job As Creative Director At PLT?

Jake Paul, YouTube blogger-turned boxer, has already weighed in on the viral video, calling the Love Island star “embarrassing” in a tweet.

Tommy Fury was seen in a TikTok beating his chest at a club PA
Tommy Fury was seen in a TikTok beating his chest at a club PA. Picture: TikTok

He also tagged Molly-Mae Hague in an Instagram Story, writing: “Come get your boy.”

Jake said if he ever found himself in a similar position he’d want to be taken out of the venue.

Tommy and Jake have been embroiled in an internet spat since the start of the year, after Tommy’s brother Tyson Fury said the blogger should get in the ring with his younger sibling.

Former Islander Tommy is yet to speak out on the club night or respond to Jake Paul.

Jake Paul told Molly 'come get your boy'
Jake Paul told Molly 'come get your boy'. Picture: Jake Paul/Instagram

He and Molly returned from a trip to the Lake District earlier this week, after a weekend away camping together.

Jake and Tommy are said to be in talks to finally meet in the ring after exchanging insults for months.

Their teams are apparently planning a December fight date.

After Jake defeated Tyron Woodley on the same night Tommy won against Anthony Taylor, the pair were caught in an altercation away from the spotlight.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae recently had a holiday in the Lake District
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae recently had a holiday in the Lake District. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

Tommy later told TMZ he had a message for Jake: “Stop talking s***, stop using my name for some boxing clout and let's get in the ring and let's fight.

"It would be over inside a round."

Meanwhile, Jake said Tommy is at “the top of his list” of potential opponents.

