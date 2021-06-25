Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Endometriosis Diagnosis After Years Of Struggling

Molly-Mae Hague shares personal struggles with her YouTube audience. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Molly-Mae is getting candid with fans about her endometriosis battle...

Molly-Mae Hague spoke openly in a video uploaded to her YouTube channel about her long battle with extreme period cramps and her journey to finally getting a diagnosis!

In a video documenting 'A Day In The Life' of the star's antics with boyfriend Tommy Fury, Molly spoke candidly to her fans about her issues with endometriosis and the struggle to get her health concerns addressed by a GP.

On Thursday, the reality star took to the platform and said: "I actually have got to have an operation for something that I want to tell you guys about. It's kind of a good thing and it's kind of a bad thing."

Molly-Mae Hague opens up about suffering with severe cramps. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae revealed that it was, in fact, some of her viewers that urged her to get checked for the chronic illness after she mentioned her severe menstrual cramps in several YouTube uploads.

The ex-Love Island contestant said: "My period pains are to the point where I literally can’t stand up. I’m in unbearable pain, I have to take time off work, it’s just ridiculous.”

The social media mogul, 22, confessed that she had made countless visits to her GP to no avail: "Every single doctor said to me no, no, no – you definitely don’t have endometriosis."

Molly then turned to a private specialist who immediately deduced that the star was definitely a sufferer of the condition, claiming it was "as clear as day".

Tommy Fury is supporting Molly-Mae Hague through her health issues. Picture: Getty

The reality star revealed that whilst there's no cure for the illness, she will be undergoing keyhole surgery to help minimise the chronic pain.

The surgery will hopefully ease the intense stomach and back aches that she revealed she suffers with, however, there is a 40 per cent chance that the condition could return.

The popular influencer spoke on how endometriosis can affect fertility, hence why she is eager to get it sorted.

Molly-Mae is expecting to have surgery soon. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae joins a collection of celebs who are talking about the all too common ordeal online.

The likes of Halsey, Lena Dunham and Mandy Moore among many others are breaking down the stigma surrounding period pains and endometriosis one post at a time!

Halsey has been known to use the hashtag "#EndoWarrior" in her posts talking about the illness!

What is endometriosis?

The long-term condition causes those who menstruate to have extremely painful periods – the NHS website categorises endometriosis as "a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes."

Receiving a straight diagnosis for the common problem can oftentimes be difficult due to societal stigma around menstruation...

It's reported that as many as 1-in-10 women could suffer from the illness.

We're glad that Molly-Mae is on her path to recovery and shining a light on the issue in the process!

