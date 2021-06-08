Molly-Mae Hague Shares Extravagant Wedding Plans To Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague has already planned her wedding to Tommy Fury. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague already has her wedding to boyfriend Tommy Fury planned out.

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been totally loved up since leaving the villa in 2019, and as they search for their dream house Molly-Mae has been planning their dream wedding day.

During a game of Spill the Tea with Cosmopolitan she confessed she talks about her wedding day all the time to friends and family.

Molly-Mae, who often has to deny engagement speculation, said: “My dream wedding, I talk about this all the time to my manager and friends.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury met on Love Island 2019. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

“I want a big wedding in the UK so all my friends and family can come... but I have about four family members and hardly any friends! I have a very small circle.

“I love the idea of a traditional, UK wedding in a church."

Molly-Mae also shared her long-term goals for her relationship with Tommy, saying they’d like to have a family of their own in 10 years time.

Molly-Mae Hague said she wants a huge wedding in a church. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague wants to have a family with Tommy Fury in the next 10 years. Picture: ITV

The fashion blogger, who now has over five million followers, and boxer Tommy met on Love Island in 2019.

Molly-Mae was quickly branded ‘fake’ by fans but they’re now the only couple still together from the series they took part in.

The 22-year-old has only grown her fanbase since entering the villa with almost 10,000 followers, and is now expected to be worth around £2.4 million.

