Molly-Mae Hague Breaks Silence On £800k Burglary

1 November 2021, 10:50

Molly-Mae Hague thanked her followers for their support after her apartment was broken into
Molly-Mae Hague thanked her followers for their support after her apartment was broken into. Picture: Getty / Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague spoke out for the first time on the terrifying burglary ordeal at her home last week.

Days after it was reported Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury had £800k worth of belongings stolen from their apartment, the fashion influencer thanked her followers for their support and said it’s ‘onwards and upwards.’

She wrote on Instagram Stories: “An overwhelming week. I can't thank you all enough for all your kind messages regarding what happened to our home last week. We are eternally grateful to have such incredible and kind followers.”

Molly-Mae Hague Has 'Learnt Her Lesson' After Burglary

Molly shared the message over a picture of herself and Tommy holding hands, adding: “We are safe and that's all that matters. Onwards and upwards now…”

Molly-Mae addressed the robbery days later
Molly-Mae addressed the robbery days later. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague went without jewellery at her latest red carpet event
Molly-Mae Hague went without jewellery at her latest red carpet event. Picture: Getty

The 22-year-old posted the note while on her way to the Pride of Britain Awards on Saturday night, where she wore a sheer brown dress featuring cut-out panels – a design she created with PrettyLittleThing, where she’s just been named their new Creative Director.

Noticeably without any jewellery on at the event, Molly-Mae is said to have told friends she’ll be more careful now on with what she chooses to post on social media, having previously shared her luxurious jewellery collection with her 6.2 million followers.

Designer clothes were also swiped in the raid on 21 October, after a gang of thieves broke into the couple’s £1.3 million penthouse flat.

On the night, Molly and Tommy were partying at her Beauty Works launch event in London.

Molly-Mae was at her Beauty Works event the night her flat with Tommy Fury was broken into
Molly-Mae was at her Beauty Works event the night her flat with Tommy Fury was broken into. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae and Tommy vowed 'to never return' to their Cheshire apartment
Molly-Mae and Tommy vowed 'to never return' to their Cheshire apartment. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The pair apparently vowed to ‘never return’ to the flat, which Molly-Mae had long made clear was her favourite place she’d lived.

The break-in is being investigated by Greater Manchester Police.

Clearly shaken-up from the ordeal, Molly-Mae has seemingly hired personal security since the robbery.

She was pictured with her manager Francesca Britton and a bodyguard at Manchester Piccadilly over the weekend.

