Molly-Mae Hague Has 'Learnt Her Lesson' After Burglary

Molly-Mae Hague wants to be more private. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague is aiming to be 'more careful' with her social media posts in future in the wake of the devastating robbery of her Manchester home.

Last week, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were victims of a break-in to their lavish Manchester apartment that saw them lose an estimated £800,000 worth of possessions.

In the aftermath of the 'targeted attack', Molly has hired around the clock protection and has vowed to be 'more careful' as she's 'learnt her lesson'.

The mega-influencer is known for her luxury lifestyle and enviable belongings – but will she be more private in future?

Molly-Mae is very 'shaken' after the robbery. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

A source revealed to OK! Magazine how the Love Island couple were coping in the aftermath of the devastating robbery.

The insider told the publication: "She’s now realised that she has to be more careful on social media and what she posts.

"She has a lot of followers and a lot of people watching her. She’s going to be so careful going forward and she’s totally learnt her lesson."

Tommy and Molly are yet to publicly address the incident. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury have permanently left their Manchester flat. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The PrettyLittleThing creative director is reportedly very 'shaken up' after the violation to her Manchester home, the break-in is thought to have been carried out by an experienced gang in a targeted attack.

According to the insider source, Molly will be more private going forward and be more selective with what she decides to share online.

The reality TV pair have since vacated their robbed apartment and sworn to 'never return' in the wake of the traumatic theft, they are reportedly looking for a new home.

Both Molly-Mae and Tommy are yet to speak publicly about the distressing incident, however, the mega-influencer did post an indirect update to her Instagram page on Tuesday.

Molly captioned her latest snap: "Smile through the storm."

The source told the magazine: “Molly is doing well considering the circumstances, it has been a very distressing time but she is trying to be as positive as possible."

