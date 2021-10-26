What Was Stolen In Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury’s £800K Home Burglary Including Jewellery

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were targeted by burglars who reportedly stole almost £1million of their belongings.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been left ‘shaken up’ after their Manchester flat was broken into by an ‘experienced gang’, according to reports.

The Love Island couple were in London at the time, celebrating a beauty launch for Molly-Mae, while the burglars are said to have taken around £800,000 worth of their belongings.

An insider told MailOnline that the couple ‘will never return’ to the property amid the burglary.

The source went on to say that the couple have been left with nothing ‘other than what they had on them in their suitcases in London’ on the night of the incident.

A representative for Greater Manchester Police also told the publication that a number of items have been taken including jewellery.

The 22-year-old is known to have an impressive collection of jewellery, which she frequently shows off on social media.

Molly-Mae shared a new YouTube vlog with fans to give an update on her beauty launch, where she also shared glimpses of which jewellery pieces she had on.

The social media star had just treated herself to a brand new blue Van Cleef & Arpels necklace, which she sported at the event, and comes with a price tag of £15,100.

She was also seen wearing her Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets, a few of which Tommy had gifted to her, and are worth roughly £8,500 altogether.

Molly-Mae had only recently treated herself to a £46,000 Patek Philipe watch, which adds to her watch collection as she already owns a Rolex watch, worth upwards of £70,000.

She also has an impressive collection of Cartier jewellery worth thousands of pounds, which she could be seen wearing on the evening of her event.

It is not known which other items were taken from the couple’s home, but no arrests have been made as of yet, according to reports.

