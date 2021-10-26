What Was Stolen In Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury’s £800K Home Burglary Including Jewellery

26 October 2021, 12:58

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were targeted by burglars who reportedly stole almost £1million of their belongings.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been left ‘shaken up’ after their Manchester flat was broken into by an ‘experienced gang’, according to reports.

The Love Island couple were in London at the time, celebrating a beauty launch for Molly-Mae, while the burglars are said to have taken around £800,000 worth of their belongings.

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury ‘Targeted In £800K Burglary’ At Manchester Home & ‘Left With Nothing’

An insider told MailOnline that the couple ‘will never return’ to the property amid the burglary.

The source went on to say that the couple have been left with nothing ‘other than what they had on them in their suitcases in London’ on the night of the incident.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were robbed of £800K worth of belongings
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were robbed of £800K worth of belongings. Picture: @tommyfury/Instagram
Molly-Mae had just treated herself to a blue Van Cleef & Arpels necklace worth £15,100
Molly-Mae had just treated herself to a blue Van Cleef & Arpels necklace worth £15,100. Picture: MollyMae/YouTube
Molly-Mae often wears her green face gold Rolex
Molly-Mae often wears her green face gold Rolex. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

A representative for Greater Manchester Police also told the publication that a number of items have been taken including jewellery.

The 22-year-old is known to have an impressive collection of jewellery, which she frequently shows off on social media.

Molly-Mae shared a new YouTube vlog with fans to give an update on her beauty launch, where she also shared glimpses of which jewellery pieces she had on.

The social media star had just treated herself to a brand new blue Van Cleef & Arpels necklace, which she sported at the event, and comes with a price tag of £15,100.

Molly-Mae Hague has an impressive jewellery collection
Molly-Mae Hague has an impressive jewellery collection. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague recently treated herself to a £46,000 Patek Philipe watch
Molly-Mae Hague recently treated herself to a £46,000 Patek Philipe watch. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae during her beauty launch event in London
Molly-Mae during her beauty launch event in London. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

She was also seen wearing her Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets, a few of which Tommy had gifted to her, and are worth roughly £8,500 altogether.

Molly-Mae had only recently treated herself to a £46,000 Patek Philipe watch, which adds to her watch collection as she already owns a Rolex watch, worth upwards of £70,000.

She also has an impressive collection of Cartier jewellery worth thousands of pounds, which she could be seen wearing on the evening of her event.

It is not known which other items were taken from the couple’s home, but no arrests have been made as of yet, according to reports.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Giovanni Pernice released a statement to Instagram

Giovanni Pernice Confirms Split From Maura Higgins On Instagram

Love Island's Liam just got a huge tattoo of Tom Jones

Love Island’s Liam Reardon Just Got A Huge New Tattoo Of One Of His Idols

You's setting has a nod to the show's theme

Madre Linda In 'You' Holds An Easter Egg About Series 3

Perrie gushes over her Disora brand on Instagram

Perrie Edwards Is Launching Fashion Brand 'Disora'

After We Fell fans were left shocked at the twist ending

After We Fell’s Shock Ending Explained & What's Next For Hardin

What do you think will happen in season 4 of 'You'?

What Will Happen In 'You' Season 4?

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him