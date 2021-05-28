Molly-Mae Hague Treated To The Most Lavish £4,000 Birthday Gift From Tommy Fury

28 May 2021, 10:52

Molly-Mae Hague showed off her birthday bracelet from Tommy Fury
Molly-Mae Hague showed off her birthday bracelet from Tommy Fury. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Tommy Fury gifted his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague with a lavish birthday present and it comes with a whopping £3,800 price tag!

Molly-Mae Hague has been taking the week off to enjoy her birthday as she celebrated turning 22 years old.

The Love Island star made the most of her celebrations with a lavish getaway at The Corinthia, which is a luxury hotel in London, as the social media influencer was joined by her loved ones including BFF Maura Higgins, as well as her boyfriend, Tommy Fury.

Inside Molly-Mae Hague's Lavish 22nd Birthday Celebrations With Maura Higgins

Molly-Mae was showered with expensive gifts from her nearest and dearest and her present from Tommy held the biggest price tag as she showed off the gorgeous piece of jewellery he gave to her.

Tommy gifted his girlfriend with an Alhambra gold and malachite Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet with five clover motifs.

Molly-Mae Hague was gifted a £3.8K bracelet by Tommy Fury
Molly-Mae Hague was gifted a £3.8K bracelet by Tommy Fury. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague celebrated her birthday with Tommy Fury
Molly-Mae Hague celebrated her birthday with Tommy Fury. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

The stunning bracelet cost an eye-watering £3,850 and it looks like the ultimate lucky charm!

Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, Molly-Mae posted a snap of the bracelet, penning: “I love you @tommyfury,” alongside a string of green heart emojis.

The social media star also was treated to a number of flower bouquets from friends and family.

One of the most adorable gifts she was given was a beautiful birthday cake of her famous teddy which she took with her to Love Island - Ellie Bellie.

Molly-Mae Hague's bracelet from Tommy Fury had a huge price tag
Molly-Mae Hague's bracelet from Tommy Fury had a huge price tag. Picture: Selfridges & Co
Molly-Mae Hague received an Ellie Bellie birthday cake
Molly-Mae Hague received an Ellie Bellie birthday cake. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Revealing how emotional she was after seeing the cake, she wrote on Instagram: “Maybe I did cry when I saw this cake maybe I didn't... best thing I've ever seen,” and honestly, we don’t blame her!

Molly-Mae has become one of the biggest success stories from Love Island so it’s no surprise she took her birthday week to celebrate all of the accomplishments she’s achieved in the past few years.

Plus, it’s not really your birthday unless you celebrate it for at least a week, right?

