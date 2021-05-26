Inside Molly-Mae Hague's Lavish 22nd Birthday Celebrations With Maura Higgins

26 May 2021, 12:13

Molly-Mae Hague and Maura Higgins lavishly celebrate birthday
Molly-Mae Hague and Maura Higgins lavishly celebrated her birthday. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae kicked off her birthday celebrations on Tuesday with fellow Love Island alumna Maura Higgins at a fancy London hotel.

Molly-Mae Hague began a lavish series of celebrations to mark her birthday ahead of turning 22 on Wednesday.

The mega influencer documented her extravagant getaway to The Corinthia, a luxury hotel in the heart of London, on her socials - making us all very jealous in the process!

Maura Higgins 'Moves In' With BFF Molly-Mae Hague After Chris Taylor Split

The £1,300-a-night suite had been decked out with flowers and balloons ahead of the star's special day, where best friend and Love Island sister Maura Higgins joined in with the festivities.

The star shared snaps of her lavish birthday treats
The star shared snaps of her lavish birthday treats. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The reality star’s week of leisure began with a wholesome trip to Hatfield House with her mum, where she branded the outing ‘pretty’ to her followers.

She posted a stream of snapshots to her Instagram story, giving her fans an insight into her dreamy birthday break.

Her account has amassed over a whopping 5.5 million followers since appearing on Love Island in 2019, so naturally she wanted to share the occasion all over her socials.

Fashion influencer Molly-Mae was clearly overjoyed by the lavish display in her hotel room, captioning the photo as "the sweetest surprise."

Moll-Mae was surprised by a extravagant display in her garden suite
Moll-Mae was surprised by a extravagant display in her garden suite. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae posted snaps of the luxurious suite
Molly-Mae posted snaps of the luxurious suite. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

After the busy birthday break, the young star took to Instagram once again to express her excitement for "Chapter 22".

On Wednesday, a wave of birthday tributes burst onto socials dedicated to the now 22-year-old influencer, with boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury posting a slew of snaps from their two-year romance.

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury are expected to have another series of celebrations to mark the occasion
Molly Mae and Tommy Fury are expected to have another series of celebrations to mark the occasion. Picture: Getty

Molly-Mae has hit the ground running with what we’re sure is going to be a fabulous week of birthday mania!

She's dragging out the celebrations just like the rest of us!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Drake fans have been sent into a frenzy over a snap of him and Luisa Duran

Does Drake Have A New Girlfriend? Rapper Gets Close To Stylist Luisa Duran

Halsey is pregnant with her first baby

Halsey Pregnant: Due Date, Is She Having A Boy Or Girl And All The Baby Details

Billie Eilish has announced her 'Happier Than Ever' world tour

Billie Eilish’s UK Tour: Dates, Venues & How To Get Tickets To 'Happier Than Ever'

Halsey and Alev Aydin have sparked rumours they secretly married

Halsey And Alev Aydin Spark Marriage Rumours After Wearing Matching Bands On Ring Fingers

McDonald's have teamed up with BTS

Where You Can Get A BTS Meal At McDonald’s & When It'll Be Available

Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey have fans wondering if they've rekindled their romance

Francesca Farago Hints She’s Dating Too Hot To Handle Ex Harry Jowsey Amid Demi Sims Split

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills are joining MistaJam & Friends

MistaJam & Friends Is Back, Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?