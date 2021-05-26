Inside Molly-Mae Hague's Lavish 22nd Birthday Celebrations With Maura Higgins
26 May 2021, 12:13
Molly-Mae kicked off her birthday celebrations on Tuesday with fellow Love Island alumna Maura Higgins at a fancy London hotel.
Molly-Mae Hague began a lavish series of celebrations to mark her birthday ahead of turning 22 on Wednesday.
The mega influencer documented her extravagant getaway to The Corinthia, a luxury hotel in the heart of London, on her socials - making us all very jealous in the process!
The £1,300-a-night suite had been decked out with flowers and balloons ahead of the star's special day, where best friend and Love Island sister Maura Higgins joined in with the festivities.
The reality star’s week of leisure began with a wholesome trip to Hatfield House with her mum, where she branded the outing ‘pretty’ to her followers.
She posted a stream of snapshots to her Instagram story, giving her fans an insight into her dreamy birthday break.
Her account has amassed over a whopping 5.5 million followers since appearing on Love Island in 2019, so naturally she wanted to share the occasion all over her socials.
Fashion influencer Molly-Mae was clearly overjoyed by the lavish display in her hotel room, captioning the photo as "the sweetest surprise."
After the busy birthday break, the young star took to Instagram once again to express her excitement for "Chapter 22".
On Wednesday, a wave of birthday tributes burst onto socials dedicated to the now 22-year-old influencer, with boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury posting a slew of snaps from their two-year romance.
Molly-Mae has hit the ground running with what we’re sure is going to be a fabulous week of birthday mania!
She's dragging out the celebrations just like the rest of us!
