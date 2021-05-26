Inside Molly-Mae Hague's Lavish 22nd Birthday Celebrations With Maura Higgins

Molly-Mae Hague and Maura Higgins lavishly celebrated her birthday. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae kicked off her birthday celebrations on Tuesday with fellow Love Island alumna Maura Higgins at a fancy London hotel.

Molly-Mae Hague began a lavish series of celebrations to mark her birthday ahead of turning 22 on Wednesday.

The mega influencer documented her extravagant getaway to The Corinthia, a luxury hotel in the heart of London, on her socials - making us all very jealous in the process!

The £1,300-a-night suite had been decked out with flowers and balloons ahead of the star's special day, where best friend and Love Island sister Maura Higgins joined in with the festivities.

The star shared snaps of her lavish birthday treats. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

The reality star’s week of leisure began with a wholesome trip to Hatfield House with her mum, where she branded the outing ‘pretty’ to her followers.

She posted a stream of snapshots to her Instagram story, giving her fans an insight into her dreamy birthday break.

Her account has amassed over a whopping 5.5 million followers since appearing on Love Island in 2019, so naturally she wanted to share the occasion all over her socials.

Fashion influencer Molly-Mae was clearly overjoyed by the lavish display in her hotel room, captioning the photo as "the sweetest surprise."

Moll-Mae was surprised by a extravagant display in her garden suite. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae posted snaps of the luxurious suite. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

After the busy birthday break, the young star took to Instagram once again to express her excitement for "Chapter 22".

On Wednesday, a wave of birthday tributes burst onto socials dedicated to the now 22-year-old influencer, with boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury posting a slew of snaps from their two-year romance.

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury are expected to have another series of celebrations to mark the occasion. Picture: Getty

Molly-Mae has hit the ground running with what we’re sure is going to be a fabulous week of birthday mania!

She's dragging out the celebrations just like the rest of us!

