Are Tommy Fury And Jake Paul Actually Going To Fight?

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul had a spat over social media about a potential fight. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Tommy Fury has shut down Jake Paul’s invitation for a fight.

Love Island star Tommy Fury and YouTuber Jake Paul’s names were all over social media last week after Jake called on the boxer for a fight.

They went back and forth over Instagram and Twitter challenging each other to a match, but did their beef actually come to anything and are they really going to fight?

Molly-Mae Hague Praised For Showing Off Her ‘Natural Teeth’ After Ditching Lip Fillers

Tommy Fury said he has no interest in fighting Jake Paul. Picture: Getty

Tommy says he ‘doesn’t see Jake Paul as a real boxer’

After Tommy mocked Jake in a video things went pretty quiet and the islander went on to say he has “no interest” in fighting the YouTuber.

He told Sky Sports on 13 March: “He's a YouTuber who has done very well for himself but he's trying to gimmick the boxing. That's what I see from my end.

"He's a YouTuber in America somewhere, I've got no interest.

Tommy Fury said he's too advanced to fight YouTuber Jake Paul. Picture: Getty

"That chapter has closed now. I saw a Jake Paul interview where he said, 'The fight might be interesting one day'. If you want to fight, you want to fight. If you don't, you don't.

“I’d respect him more if he just said, 'Tommy is too advanced, he's been boxing all his life'. Just say that rather than say, 'The fight might happen'."

Tommy Fury wears Molly-Mae’s extensions to mock Jake Paul

Tommy’s mockery of Jake was shared all over social media after he borrowed girlfriend Molly’s hair extensions to try and probe Jake for a response.

He said: “Stick to your little YouTube, behind your little desk, and don't come over to this boxing world because you will get laid out in 30 seconds flat!"

Jake Paul calls on Tommy for a fight

After Tyson’s tweet Jake took to Twitter seemingly serious about fighting Tommy.

He wrote: “You are Fury's little brother? If you want to do something don't let your brother do it for you."

Tyson Fury suggests Tommy and Jake should fight

Tommy and Jake’s rivalry began when Tommy’s older brother, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson, tweeted to say the young fighters should meet in the ring.

This was way back at the start of March!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital