Who Is Jake Paul & What Is His Net Worth As Tommy Fury Feud Continues

Jake Paul is being challenged to a boxing match by former Love Island star, Tommy Fury. So, here's everything you need to know about the the YouTuber and younger brother of Logan Paul as he follows in his siblings footsteps...

YouTuber Jake Paul is in a feud with Love Island's Tommy Fury, who is challenging him to a boxing match and throwing some serious trash talk his way in what feels like groundhog day from when his older brother, Logan, took to the ring with KSI.

Jake and Tommy have been hurling insults back and forth over Instagram as people wonder if a match will actually come about- but in the meantime, here is everything you need to know about Logan Paul's controversial younger brother.

What is Jake Paul's net worth as he's challenged to a fight by Tommy Fury. Picture: Instagram @jakepaul

What is Jake Paul's net worth?

After forging an enormously successful YouTube career and landing a spot on Disney's Bizaardvark, Jake is said to be worth a whopping $20 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

He's basically the dictionary definition of flexing on the gram, posting endless snaps of his luxury cars, diamond watches, eye-watering mansion and endless flight on private jets in designer clobber.

Jake Paul flexes about his wealth on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @jakepaul

He lives in a stunning $7 million Calabasas mansion which he films with a group of YouTuber stars putting on enormous pranks, parties, you name it, if it's LA and over the top, they're there!

Naturally, he isn't everyone's cup of tea...

Is Jake Paul going to fight Tommy Fury?

Former Love Island star has challenged Jake to a boxing match and hurled a load of insults his way, some of them while wearing girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague's extensions, much to the delight of the internet.

Tommy's brother, Tyson, first suggested the fight, with Jake saying he 'didn't even know he had a brother'.

Tommy responded: "Mr Jake Paul, I don't need anybody to do my dirty work. I'll call you out right now myself."

"You can fight me any time, any place, anywhere. All you've got to do is get in touch."

Jake's socials are now being barraged with messages telling to rise to the occasion and agree to the fight, although nothing concrete has been put in place as of yet...

Watch this space!

How old is Jake Paul?

At 24-years-old, Jake is just one year younger than his famous older brother Logan, who is currently 25.

The brothers have always been close and supported each other's careers, both of which have been hugely successful.

Is Jake Paul a YouTuber?

Following in the (exact same) footsteps of his older brother, Jake went from Vine to YouTube, but did stop to do some acting along the way, before also getting involved in amateur boxing, just like Logan.

He currently has over 20 million subscribers on YouTube and is currently calling out basically every professional fighter on the planet to fight him...

Head over to his channel for some *very* foul mouthed trash talking...

What happened between Zayn and Jake Paul?

The 24-year-old hit the headlines in 2020 when it emerged he had reportedly stood outside Zayn's hotel room in Las Vegas following a Tyson Fury fight and goaded him after trying to befriend him earlier in the night.

He later tweeted he 'almost had to clap up [Zayn] from One Direction down', causing Gigi Hadid to leap to her man's defence.

Jake Paul calls out Zayn on Twitter following feud. Picture: Twitter @jakepaul

The supermodel hit back: ""Lol cause he doesn't care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies...?"

"Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie."

"Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed..."

Jake eventually returned to Twitter with his tail between his legs to say someone should 'take his phone' when he's drunk because he's an 'idiot'.

