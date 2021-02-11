KSI’s Second Album: Tracklist, Release Date & What We Know So Far

KSI fans are keen for a new album. Picture: PA/Instagram

KSI dropped a huge clue online about his second album and here’s what we know about the rapper and YouTuber’s new album, including his tracklist, release date and more.

By Capital FM

KSI released his first-ever album ‘Dissimulation’ in May 2020 and ever since fans have been keen to hear more music from the internet star!

Spending his time between YouTube and rapping, it seems he’s been keeping up his work rate after accidentally dropping a hint about his upcoming album and fans think they’ve figured it out.

How To Watch Justin Bieber's ‘Journals’ Concert Live On TikTok

So, here’s what we know about KSI’s second album including his release date, tracklist and more.

KSI's fans are convinced he's working on a second album. Picture: Instagram

What will KSI’s second album be called?

After accidentally previewing some artwork at the end a video, fans were adamant it was the cover art for his second album as it showed an animated layout with the title, ‘All Over The Place’.

KSI is yet to confirm it but fans are definitely excited!

We all saw it, the new album cover pic.twitter.com/lDqSTvN7Zo — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) February 10, 2021

What will be on KSI’s second album tracklist?

As a new album hasn’t been confirmed yet, a tracklist hasn’t been released.

However, there’s a good chance that his new track with Anne Marie, ‘Don’t Play’, will be featured on it.

“Don’t Play” Music Video Out Now pic.twitter.com/6c960CvWLn — KSI (@KSI) January 15, 2021

When will KSI’s second album be released?

Again, as KSI hasn’t said anything about it himself, we can’t be too sure.

However, if the supposed album artwork is done, maybe it’s not too far away - who knows?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital