Ariana Grande And The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ Remix Lyrics And Real Meaning Explained
23 April 2021, 10:34
Ariana Grande and The Weeknd’s collaboration ‘Save Your Tears’ Remix is finally out and here’s what you need to know about the meaning behind the lyrics.
Ariana Grande and The Weeknd have teamed up for yet another collaboration in the form of ‘Save Your Tears’ Remix and much like their prior joint projects, it did not disappoint.
Following on from their previous bops together - ‘Love Me Harder’ and ‘Off The Table’, ‘Save Your Tears’ Remix is a collaborative version of Abel Tesfaye’s track by the same name, which was part of his 2020 Album, ‘After Hours’.
But what exactly are the pair singing about in their new song?
Here’s what you need to know about the ‘Save Your Tears’ Remix lyrics.
Ariana Grande and The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ Remix lyrics meaning explained
In true Ari and The Weeknd style, the pair are singing about a romance that hasn’t gone as planned.
It was speculated that the ‘Blinding Lights’ star had penned his original version of ‘Save Your Tears’ seemingly referencing both of his high-profile ex-girlfriends, Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez.
Meanwhile, Ari’s verse adds to the same reminiscent vibe about a past relationship in her lyrics.
Ariana Grande and The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ Remix full lyrics
[Intro: The Weeknd & Ariana Grande]
Ooh (Ooh)
Nah-nah, yeah
[Verse 1: The Weeknd]
I saw you dancing in a crowded room
You look so happy when I'm not with you
But then you saw me, caught you by surprise
A single teardrop falling from your eye
[Refrain: The Weeknd & Ariana Grande]
I don't know why I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
I'll make you cry when I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
[Chorus: The Weeknd & Ariana Grande]
Take me back 'cause I wanna stay
Save your tears for another
Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Save your tears for another day
[Verse 2: Ariana Grande]
Met you once under a Pisces moon
I kept my distance 'cause I know that you
Don't like when I'm with nobody else
I couldn't help it, I put you through hell
[Refrain: Ariana Grande]
I don't know why I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Oh boy, I'll make you cry when I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
[Chorus: Ariana Grande]
Boy, take me back 'cause I wanna stay
Save your tears for another
I realize that it's much too late
And you deserve someone better
Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
[Refrain: Both, Ariana Grande]
I don't know why I run away (Bum, bum, bum, bum, bum)
I'll make you cry when I run away (Save)
[Chorus: Both, Ariana Grande & The Weeknd]
Save your tears for another day (Ooh)
Ooh, girl (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, okay)
I said save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
[Outro: Both, Ariana Grande & The Weeknd]
Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Save your tears for another day
