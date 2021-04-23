Ariana Grande And The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ Remix Lyrics And Real Meaning Explained

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd’s collaboration ‘Save Your Tears’ Remix is finally out and here’s what you need to know about the meaning behind the lyrics.

By Capital FM

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd have teamed up for yet another collaboration in the form of ‘Save Your Tears’ Remix and much like their prior joint projects, it did not disappoint.

Following on from their previous bops together - ‘Love Me Harder’ and ‘Off The Table’, ‘Save Your Tears’ Remix is a collaborative version of Abel Tesfaye’s track by the same name, which was part of his 2020 Album, ‘After Hours’.

But what exactly are the pair singing about in their new song?

Here’s what you need to know about the ‘Save Your Tears’ Remix lyrics.

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears' Remix animated music video has a sci-fi element. Picture: YouTube

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ Remix lyrics meaning explained

In true Ari and The Weeknd style, the pair are singing about a romance that hasn’t gone as planned.

It was speculated that the ‘Blinding Lights’ star had penned his original version of ‘Save Your Tears’ seemingly referencing both of his high-profile ex-girlfriends, Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez.

Meanwhile, Ari’s verse adds to the same reminiscent vibe about a past relationship in her lyrics.

'Save Your Tears' Remix is Ariana Grande and The Weeknd's third collaboration. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ Remix full lyrics



[Intro: The Weeknd & Ariana Grande]

Ooh (Ooh)

Nah-nah, yeah



[Verse 1: The Weeknd]

I saw you dancing in a crowded room

You look so happy when I'm not with you

But then you saw me, caught you by surprise

A single teardrop falling from your eye



[Refrain: The Weeknd & Ariana Grande]

I don't know why I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

I'll make you cry when I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)



[Chorus: The Weeknd & Ariana Grande]

Take me back 'cause I wanna stay

Save your tears for another

Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Save your tears for another day



[Verse 2: Ariana Grande]

Met you once under a Pisces moon

I kept my distance 'cause I know that you

Don't like when I'm with nobody else

I couldn't help it, I put you through hell



[Refrain: Ariana Grande]

I don't know why I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Oh boy, I'll make you cry when I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)



[Chorus: Ariana Grande]

Boy, take me back 'cause I wanna stay

Save your tears for another

I realize that it's much too late

And you deserve someone better

Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)



[Refrain: Both, Ariana Grande]

I don't know why I run away (Bum, bum, bum, bum, bum)

I'll make you cry when I run away (Save)



[Chorus: Both, Ariana Grande & The Weeknd]

Save your tears for another day (Ooh)

Ooh, girl (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, okay)

I said save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)



[Outro: Both, Ariana Grande & The Weeknd]

Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Save your tears for another day

