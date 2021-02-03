The Weeknd Announces New Dates For After Hours Tour In 2022

The Weeknd has announced new tour dates for 2022. Picture: Getty / The Weeknd/Twitter

By Kathryn Knight

The Weeknd has announced all the rescheduled dates for his After Hours tour which was supposed to go ahead last year.

The Weeknd is taking the After Hours Tour worldwide in 2022, after having to cancel all the concerts originally scheduled for last year, obviously.

Days before his Super Bowl halftime performance show, the ‘Blinding Lights’ singer announced his newly rescheduled dates and we're so glad he's giving us more to look forward to!

The Weeknd rescheduled his tour for 2022. Picture: Getty

The shows were due to take place in 2020 before being postponed until 2021 and moved once again to 2022.

He’s also added a load more dates at cities across the world.

The Weeknd will kick things off in Vancouver on 14 January, two years after the release of his ‘After Hours’ album release.

Wrapping things up in London on 16 November 2022, it’ll be a long stretch of touring for the singer, just one of the thousands of artists at the moment whose concerts have had to be put on hold.

After Hours Tour 2022 pic.twitter.com/zDEuNfkmPC — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 3, 2021

The After Hours Tour UK dates

5 October - London

7 October – London

10 October – Manchester

11 October - Birmingham

13 October - Belfast

15 October - Newcastle

16 October - London

15 November - Glasgow

16 November - London

How to get The Weeknd After Hours tour tickets

The Weeknd hasn’t yet informed fans how they can buy tickets for the new dates, but a lot of people already have tickets they purchased last year before the 2020 shows were cancelled.

Most ticket companies are advising fans to hold onto their tickets while they’re allocated a new date, so they’ll likely be in touch soon!

We’ll keep this page updated with more information.

