Jesy Nelson And Ariana Grande Fans Calling For A Collab Following Sweet Interaction

30 April 2021, 15:18

Jesy Nelson left an adorable comment on Ariana Grande's latest post.
Jesy Nelson left an adorable comment on Ariana Grande's latest post. Picture: Instagram/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson and Ariana Grande’s fans are hoping for a collaboration after the former Little Mix star shared a sweet comment on Ari’s Instagram post.

Jesy Nelson has embarked on her solo career after leaving Little Mix in December last year, and it seems fans already have one artist in mind of who they want the 29-year-old to collaborate with.

The songstress sent fans into meltdown after she shared the sweetest interaction with Ariana Grande, leaving a super cute message on her latest Instagram post.

Little Mix Say They Fully 'Support’ Jesy Nelson After She Quit The Band

Ari shared a video on Instagram as the ‘Positions’ star was soaking in the sunshine in a clip by her pool and Jesy took to the comments to write: “Pretty girl [heart emoji].”

Fans immediately started freaking out over the comment, with many praising the X factor winner for being so supportive.

Jesy Nelson left a sweet comment on Ariana Grande's post.
Jesy Nelson left a sweet comment on Ariana Grande's post. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram
Fans are hoping for an Ariana Grande and Jesy Nelson collab.
Fans are hoping for an Ariana Grande and Jesy Nelson collab. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

“And you you are so pretty [heart-eye emoji],” shared one fan, while another penned, “So true bestie.”

It wasn’t long before fans demanded a collab between the two stars, with one adding: “Pls collab [fire emoji] [sic].”

“JESY FEAT ARIANA?????”, shared another enthusiastic person.

Little Mix and Ariana Grande at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in 2013.
Little Mix and Ariana Grande at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in 2013. Picture: Getty

Let’s be honest, both of their vocals on a track would be *chef’s kiss*.

Ari and Jesy have known each other for years, as Jesy and her former Little Mix bandmates, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock all toured with the '34+35’ star back in 2017, opening up for the North American leg of her ‘Dangerous Woman’ tour.

We’d say a collab is long overdue by now, right?!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's fans resurfaced the old video.

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Flirt In Old Video Showing Chemistry Was High Years Before Relationship
Exclusive
Little Mix are champions in a sports day against Capital Breakfast

Little Mix Victorious In Sports Day Against Capital Breakfast - Here's Everything You Missed!
Exclusive
Little Mix have opened up about Jesy Nelson’s departure from the band.

Little Mix Say They Fully 'Support’ Jesy Nelson After She Quit The Band

Perrie Edwards shared Little Mix's dream collaborations

Perrie Edwards Admits Little Mix’s Dream Collaboration Is Chloe X Halle – And Gets APerrie Edwards Admits Little Mix’s Dream Collaboration Is Chloe X Halle – And Gets A Reaction From Chloe Bailey
Little Mix have released their new single 'Confetti' featuring Saweetie.

Little Mix ‘Confetti' Saweetie Remix Meaning Explained As Lyrics Celebrate Independence

Features

Billie Eilish's first single from her new album is 'Your Power'

Billie Eilish’s ‘Vulnerable’ Lyrics To ‘Your Power’ Explained As She Shares Song 'To Inspire Change’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish