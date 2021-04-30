Jesy Nelson And Ariana Grande Fans Calling For A Collab Following Sweet Interaction

Jesy Nelson left an adorable comment on Ariana Grande's latest post. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson and Ariana Grande’s fans are hoping for a collaboration after the former Little Mix star shared a sweet comment on Ari’s Instagram post.

Jesy Nelson has embarked on her solo career after leaving Little Mix in December last year, and it seems fans already have one artist in mind of who they want the 29-year-old to collaborate with.

The songstress sent fans into meltdown after she shared the sweetest interaction with Ariana Grande, leaving a super cute message on her latest Instagram post.

Little Mix Say They Fully 'Support’ Jesy Nelson After She Quit The Band

Ari shared a video on Instagram as the ‘Positions’ star was soaking in the sunshine in a clip by her pool and Jesy took to the comments to write: “Pretty girl [heart emoji].”

Fans immediately started freaking out over the comment, with many praising the X factor winner for being so supportive.

Jesy Nelson left a sweet comment on Ariana Grande's post. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

Fans are hoping for an Ariana Grande and Jesy Nelson collab. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

“And you you are so pretty [heart-eye emoji],” shared one fan, while another penned, “So true bestie.”

It wasn’t long before fans demanded a collab between the two stars, with one adding: “Pls collab [fire emoji] [sic].”

“JESY FEAT ARIANA?????”, shared another enthusiastic person.

Little Mix and Ariana Grande at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in 2013. Picture: Getty

Let’s be honest, both of their vocals on a track would be *chef’s kiss*.

Ari and Jesy have known each other for years, as Jesy and her former Little Mix bandmates, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock all toured with the '34+35’ star back in 2017, opening up for the North American leg of her ‘Dangerous Woman’ tour.

We’d say a collab is long overdue by now, right?!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital