Little Mix Say They Fully 'Support’ Jesy Nelson After She Quit The Band

Capital FM

Little Mix have chatted about Jesy Nelson’s departure from the band and explained they "support" whatever her decision is.

Little Mix have begun their new era as a trio after Jesy Nelson left the band in December last year.

Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have been working on exciting things as they continue their career as a girl band.

Despite Jesy’s exit, the ‘Sweet Melody’ hitmakers have put their friendship first and proved once again they’re super supportive of each other no matter what.

Joining Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the ‘Power’ singers talked about how it played out, with Jade saying: “I think, you know, if someone’s heart isn’t in it anymore and they don’t wanna do it, we’re never gonna force each other to do something we don’t wanna do.”

Little Mix have begun their new era as a trio. Picture: Getty

Going on to say they’re still fully in support of Jesy, she continued: “We supported that decision and it was very strange, thinking about doing this as a three.

“But we weren’t ready to give it up, so, we support whatever Jesy’s decision is.”

This comes after the girls chatted with Euphoria magazine in their first interview as a trio and said adapting was the key thing.

Jade told them: “It’s just learning to adapt. I think it’s quite exciting. And we got off to a good start as a three by having our No. 1 single in the UK. That was like, ‘Oh wow, this is a good sign, good omen, that this year is going to be good for us.’”

Jesy Nelson left Little Mix in December last year. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram

Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade have just dropped the music video to their first single as a trio, ‘Confetti’, featuring Saweetie, and it’s got fans excited for their new era.

Perrie also joined Capital's Marvin Humes during an Instagram Live on Thursday night, spilling some details about their tour next year.

Mixers are definitely glad to have some new bops from the girls and see what this new era holds!

