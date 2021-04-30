Perrie Edwards Admits Little Mix’s Dream Collaboration Is Chloe X Halle – And Gets A Reaction From Chloe Bailey

30 April 2021, 10:12 | Updated: 30 April 2021, 10:14

Perrie Edwards shared Little Mix's dream collaborations
Perrie Edwards shared Little Mix's ideal collaborations. Picture: Getty / Instagram




Perrie Edwards spilled all on Little Mix’s ideal collaborations and it looks like the artists she's hoping for – Chloe x Halle – have already reacted.

Perrie Edwards caught up with Capital’s Marvin Humes in an Instagram Live on Thursday night (before heading to London for Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp), so naturally the Little Mix singer was bombarded with questions about the band’s plans and dream collaborations.

When Marv asked who the girls would love to collaborate with, Perrie revealed they'd love to work with Chloe X Halle and Normani.

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Perrie Edwards Discuss Little Mix’s ‘Exciting’ New Start As A Three

Can you imagine the supremacy of a video with so much talent!?

Little Mix joined Capital Breakfast on 30 April
Little Mix joined Capital Breakfast on 30 April. Picture: Getty

Perrie, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall’s dreams might not be so far-fetched as Perrie confessed every collaboration they’ve hoped for so far has come through.

Manifest it, Little Mix finessed it.

She said during the Insta Live: “Chloe and Halle would be a good one. It’s hard cos everybody we’ve said we’ve done it now, so it was Nicki Minaj and Machine Gun Kelly and things like that and we’ve managed to tick every one off.

“I think Normani would be a good one as well, she’d be epic."

Perrie Edwards said Little Mix want to work with Chloe x Halle
Perrie Edwards said Little Mix want to work with Chloe x Halle. Picture: Getty
Little Mix want to work with Normani
Little Mix want to work with Normani. Picture: Getty

A Little Mix fan quickly grabbed the moment Perrie spilled on their ideal collabs and sent it to Chloe Bailey herself, who replied with the heart-eyes emoji.

Did Perrie just put the wheels in motion? We think so.

