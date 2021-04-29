Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Perrie Edwards Discuss Little Mix’s ‘Exciting’ New Start As A Three

Little Mix's Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne are about to release their first single as a trio. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Little Mix have given their first interview as a trio.

Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s schedules have only amped up since bandmate Jesy Nelson quit the group.

Little Mix are about to release their first single as a threesome, ‘Confetti’ featuring Saweetie, and they’ve opened up on how they’re adapting as a trio in their first interview since Jesy left.

QUIZ: Can You Match Every 'Confetti' Lyric To The Little Mix Song?

The girls also revealed they often go to group therapy to work through their issues together.

Jesy Nelson left Little Mix in December 2020. Picture: Getty

In a chat with Euphoria magazine, where they posed for a stunning shoot, Leigh-Anne, Perrie and Jade spilled on their next chapter, revealing they’ve got a ‘Confetti’ music video on the way too which Leigh-Anne reckons is “one of their best videos ever.”

Sharing how they’ve handled becoming a trio since Jesy left at the end of 2020, Jade said: “It’s still all systems go in Little Mix world.

“It’s just learning to adapt. I think it’s quite exciting. And we got off to a good start as a three by having our No. 1 single in the UK. That was like, ‘Oh wow, this is a good sign, good omen, that this year is going to be good for us.’”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall are embarking on a chapter as a trio. Picture: Getty

And while they’re appreciative of their songs such as ‘Break Up Song’ and ‘Sweet Melody’ going viral on TikTok, the girls admitted social media can take its toll on their mental health.

They’re big advocates of therapy and often go together to chat through their issues.

Perrie continued: “We love going to therapy together.

“We also have each other, which is huge. We’re each other’s support system in a way because we’re sisters and feel every emotion together. We can always lean on each other.”

Little Mix’s 10-year anniversary is this year, marking a whole decade since they were put together and launched into the limelight on The X Factor, which they won under the guidance of mentor Tulisa Contostavlos.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital