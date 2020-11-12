QUIZ: Can You Match Every 'Confetti' Lyric To The Little Mix Song?

12 November 2020, 10:04 | Updated: 12 November 2020, 10:06

Can you match the lyric to 'Confetti' track?
Can you match the lyric to 'Confetti' track? Picture: Little Mix/ Confetti

Little Mix's sixth album 'Confetti' is here, but how well do you know the 13 tracks from the album? Put your knowledge to the test here!

Little Mix have blessed us all with their sixth album, 'Confetti' which is jam-packed with so many iconic pop tracks we're wondering what we did to deserve all this incredible music from the girls.

If, like us, you've had their record on repeat ever since it dropped, it seems about time you put your album knowledge to the test.

There are 13 tracks on the album, can you match all these lyrics to the track they belong to?

We're warning you now, we haven't made it easy!

Good luck, and long live 'Confetti'.

