Little Mix Releasing First Single As A Trio & It Features Saweetie

21 April 2021, 17:22 | Updated: 21 April 2021, 17:26

Little Mix are releasing their first single as a trio
Little Mix are releasing their first single as a trio. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Little Mix have just confirmed their brand new single will be out on 30 April.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have been working on a brand new chapter as a trio and the girls finally announced their single, ‘Confetti’, will drop at the end of the month.

QUIZ: Can You Match Every 'Confetti' Lyric To The Little Mix Song?

The new song features Saweetie and marks the first release from Little Mix since bandmate Jesy Nelson left the band in December last year.

Saweetie features on 'Confetti' with Little Mix
Saweetie features on 'Confetti' with Little Mix. Picture: Getty

In a video to their millions of followers, the girls said: “Our brand new single Confetti featuring Saweetie is out on the 30th, Friday! Check it out!

“30th of April, are we in April? You’re going to absolutely gag!” Perrie promised.

The girls looked super excited to officially be embarking on their new chapter as a three, after promising new music was to come earlier this year.

We’re also hoping for a music video after Perrie teased they had big plans in February.

‘Confetti’ was the title track of the girls’ sixth album released in November last year, dropping it weeks before Jesy’s departure.

Fans can’t wait to see the band back in action as they begin their new era of music together.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Gogglebox producers have tips to help relax the families during filming.

Gogglebox: The Behind-The-Scenes Tricks The Stars Use During Filming Revealed

TV & Film

Everything we know about Taylor Swift's '1989 - Taylor's Version'.

Taylor Swift 1989 Album: Release Date, New Track List And All The Details On Taylor's Version
Dalton Gomez shared a sweet, rare picture with Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande’s Fiancée Dalton Gomez Shares Rare Insight Into Relationship In Unseen Photo

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their baby girl in September

All The Adorable Photos Of Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Baby Girl

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
An unseen photo of Harry Styles in the studio has fans freaking out.

An Unseen Harry Styles Picture In The Studio Has Made Fans Nostalgic

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish