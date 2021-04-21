Little Mix Releasing First Single As A Trio & It Features Saweetie

Little Mix are releasing their first single as a trio. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Little Mix have just confirmed their brand new single will be out on 30 April.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have been working on a brand new chapter as a trio and the girls finally announced their single, ‘Confetti’, will drop at the end of the month.

QUIZ: Can You Match Every 'Confetti' Lyric To The Little Mix Song?

The new song features Saweetie and marks the first release from Little Mix since bandmate Jesy Nelson left the band in December last year.

Saweetie features on 'Confetti' with Little Mix. Picture: Getty

In a video to their millions of followers, the girls said: “Our brand new single Confetti featuring Saweetie is out on the 30th, Friday! Check it out!

“30th of April, are we in April? You’re going to absolutely gag!” Perrie promised.

The girls looked super excited to officially be embarking on their new chapter as a three, after promising new music was to come earlier this year.

We’re also hoping for a music video after Perrie teased they had big plans in February.

‘Confetti’ was the title track of the girls’ sixth album released in November last year, dropping it weeks before Jesy’s departure.

Fans can’t wait to see the band back in action as they begin their new era of music together.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital