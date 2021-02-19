Little Mix New Music: Everything The Girls Have Said About New Songs In 2021

19 February 2021, 10:37

Little Mix have new music coming soon
Little Mix have new music coming soon. Picture: Little Mix/Twitter

Little Mix fans know the girls have something new in store for us, but is it a song, a whole album or what!?

Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have been dropping little hints at new music over the past few weeks, as Little Mix mark their new chapter as a trio following bandmate Jesy Nelson’s exit.

The girls only released sixth album ‘Confetti’ in November, but already they’re working on something new.

Perrie confirmed at the start of February the girls have a new single and that the music video would soon follow.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall are now a trio in Little Mix
Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall are now a trio in Little Mix. Picture: Getty

Each of the girls have also been posting glamorous snaps of themselves on Twitter, accompanied with lyrics from their songs such as ‘Holiday’ and ‘Move’.

After Jade and Leigh-Anne shared their new pictures, Perrie posted a black-and-white snap of herself with the caption: “You know that I’ve been waiting for you,” which is a lyric from ‘Move’.

Here’s everything we know so far about Little Mix’s new music…

Little Mix have a new song coming soon

Perrie confirmed during a chat with her former neighbour and baker Melanie Johnson at the start of February that Little Mix have “such a good bop” on the way.

“Yes,” Perrie confessed when Melanie asked if fans can expect new music soon. “We’re releasing the music video in the next few weeks for our new song and it’s such a good bop as well.

“I don’t know the actual release date but I know it’s pretty soon so it should be coming around.”

Are Little Mix releasing a new album in 2021?

While we know a new song is on the way, it’s not known whether Little Mix have a new album coming this year.

However, the fact they’re already releasing a new single looks promising for yet another album from the trio.

There was a rumour circulating the girls would be re-releasing the ‘Confetti’ album without Jesy’s vocals, but the girls’ PR representative Simon Jones quickly shut that down, telling a fan account on Twitter: “This is not true. The band are not re-recording the Confetti album.”

What else have Little Mix said about new music?

Other than Perrie’s low-key announcement of their next single, Leigh-Anne and Jade have stayed quiet on what they’ve got coming up.

Well, it is Perrie who's known as the queen of leaking things.

