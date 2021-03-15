Jesy Nelson Leaves Little Mix's Label To Pursue Solo Music Career

Jesy Nelson parts ways with Little Mix label to forge solo career. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson/ @littlemix

Jesy Nelson has reportedly left Little Mix's record label to pursue a solo music career as she cuts her remaining tie with the band she left in December 2020.

Jesy Nelson has reportedly called it quits with Little Mix's record label as she looks to forge a solo music career, according to The Daily Star.

Jesy Nelson's Cryptic Post Has Fans Convinced She's Working On Solo Music

Jesy, 29, has been posting all over Instagram as she works with two big Little Mix producers in the studio, but it appears that is where any ties to the band will end, as she looks to go elsewhere to pursue her musical path.

The publication has revealed the 'Sweet Melody' singer has left RCA, which is part of Sony Music, despite having the 'option to stay on the label for future projects'.

A source told the publication: "All signs point to a clean break and totally new direction."

"She's spent the last decade in the pop machine being told what do and wear – she's probably ready to take control herself."

We've been keeping you lot in the loop about everything Jesy has been teasing lately, very much indicating, although not confirming that she's looking to launch a solo career away from the band.

This break-up with her label is the latest clue showing she wants to start completely fresh.

Although we have no idea what direction or musical style Jesy is looking to go with just yet, she hasn't been afraid of teasing lyrics to material she is working on all over the place.

Dropping cheeky comments on snaps, so far we have seen: "Trackies on and them tattoos."

She also commented on a producer's post of them in the studio saying: "I wanna get freaky for yuuuu."

Fans have been pondering if she could return to a more R&B style to her pre-Little Mix days, or whether she'll put her incredible voice to good use and go down a more ballady style?!

Either way, we know it will not be with her former label, so keep your eyes peeled so see who she could be signing with!

