Jesy Nelson Leaves Little Mix's Label To Pursue Solo Music Career

15 March 2021, 10:54 | Updated: 15 March 2021, 12:06

Jesy Nelson parts ways with Little Mix label to forge solo career
Jesy Nelson parts ways with Little Mix label to forge solo career. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson/ @littlemix

Jesy Nelson has reportedly left Little Mix's record label to pursue a solo music career as she cuts her remaining tie with the band she left in December 2020.

Jesy Nelson has reportedly called it quits with Little Mix's record label as she looks to forge a solo music career, according to The Daily Star.

Jesy Nelson's Cryptic Post Has Fans Convinced She's Working On Solo Music

Jesy, 29, has been posting all over Instagram as she works with two big Little Mix producers in the studio, but it appears that is where any ties to the band will end, as she looks to go elsewhere to pursue her musical path.

The publication has revealed the 'Sweet Melody' singer has left RCA, which is part of Sony Music, despite having the 'option to stay on the label for future projects'.

A source told the publication: "All signs point to a clean break and totally new direction."

"She's spent the last decade in the pop machine being told what do and wear – she's probably ready to take control herself."

We've been keeping you lot in the loop about everything Jesy has been teasing lately, very much indicating, although not confirming that she's looking to launch a solo career away from the band.

This break-up with her label is the latest clue showing she wants to start completely fresh.

Although we have no idea what direction or musical style Jesy is looking to go with just yet, she hasn't been afraid of teasing lyrics to material she is working on all over the place.

Dropping cheeky comments on snaps, so far we have seen: "Trackies on and them tattoos."

She also commented on a producer's post of them in the studio saying: "I wanna get freaky for yuuuu."

Fans have been pondering if she could return to a more R&B style to her pre-Little Mix days, or whether she'll put her incredible voice to good use and go down a more ballady style?!

Either way, we know it will not be with her former label, so keep your eyes peeled so see who she could be signing with!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Jesy Nelson sparks rumours she and ex Harry James are back together

Jesy Nelson & Ex Harry James Post Same Instagram Story Sparking Reunion Rumours

Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

Stranger Things 4: Release Date, Trailer, Cast And All The Updates You Need

TV & Film

Harry Styles and Dua Lipa fans are hoping for a collab after their Grammys interaction.

Harry Styles And Dua Lipa’s Interaction At The Grammys Has Fans Wanting A Collab

Halsey is pregnant with her first baby

Halsey Pregnant: Due Date, Is She Having A Boy Or Girl And All The Baby Details

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Billie Eilish wanted Megan Thee Stallion to win Record of the Year

WATCH: Billie Eilish Dedicates Grammy Award To Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Nick Jonas said meeting Priyanka's mother was "bizarre"

WATCH: Nick Jonas Reflects On His AWKWARD First Meet With Priyanka's Mother

Exclusive
Sabrina Carpenter would love to cast Harry Styles in her upcoming Alice Netflix musical

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Hopes To Cast Harry Styles In Alice In Wonderland Musical

Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island

Exclusive
Awkwafina spoke about replacing Harry Styles as Prince Eric

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man