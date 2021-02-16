Jesy Nelson's Cryptic Post Has Fans Convinced She's Working On Solo Music

Jesy Nelson sparks solo music theories after cryptic music Instagram post. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

Jesy Nelson has fans convinced she is working on music after posting a cryptic music themed Instagram- so, what do you make of it?

Former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson has sent fans into a frenzy thinking she is working on solo music after posting a cryptic 'music' themed Instagram post and it's safe to say everyone is excited.

Jesy, 29, posted a mirror selfie with the caption 'Let's Go' with a series of musical notes next to it which many have taken to mean the singer is hinting she is working on music, hitting the recording studio or starting on her solo music career.

Jesy announced she was quitting Little Mix after nine incredible years back in December 2020 and Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade, who are carrying on as a trio, are gearing up to release their first track without Jesy in the coming months.

Until now, there has been no sign Jesy was looking to stay in the music industry and there is still no concrete proof, but this is the first indication the 'Holiday' singer could be looking to forge a solo career.

Is Jesy Nelson teasing a solo music era in latest Instagram? Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

Naturally, fans have rushed to social media to ask just WTF is going on, demanding answers from their favourite star.

One asked: "IS THIS REAL OR AM I DREAMING??? SOMEONE HELP ME PLS."

Another simply asked, "Jesy what r u doing."

Little Mix fans are in a frenzy after Jesy Nelson's latest Instagram. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

jesy nelson what r u doing pic.twitter.com/BgtOfOusXp — lucy (@obviousmcrae) February 16, 2021

Eagle-eyed fans are also saying Jesy followed certain music producers and songwriters on Instagram, further fuelling the fire she could be embarking on a solo era.

Jesy just followed 2 producers/songwriter of LM5 on Instagram — yasuki (@updatejadet) February 16, 2021

So, we have very little information to go on right now and no doubt everyone will be keeping a very close eye on Jesy's socials for any crumb of information as to what she could be hinting.

A new Jesy era gets us all kinds of excited!

