Jesy Nelson Continues Glamorous New Era Away From Little Mix In Sultry New Photo

5 February 2021, 16:09

Jesy Nelson is continuing her return to Instagram with yet another sexy snap
Jesy Nelson is continuing her return to Instagram with yet another sexy snap. Picture: PA / Jesy Nelson/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson may be bored in the house bored like the rest of us, but the former Little Mix star is 10 times more glamorous.

Jesy Nelson uploaded a sultry new photo to Instagram as she tried on a racy tiger-print dress, continuing her new era away from Little Mix but still as gorgeous as ever.

Jesy Nelson And Sean Sagar's Complete Dating Timeline: From When They Met To Split Speculation

Posing in just the striking thigh-slit dress and a pair of Timberland boots, Jesy posed on the floor of her stunning home, complete with a massive gold Buddha in the background.

Jesy Nelson posed in a dress and Timberland boots
Jesy Nelson posed in a dress and Timberland boots. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

On top of a glowing tan, Jesy’s incredible curly locks had volume we can only ever dream of.

Leaving the caption blank, Jesy was soon inundated with comments from Mixers missing the former fourth member.

“I missed you,” one person commented as another praised: “Literally amazing.”

“Ur hair is the best thing ever,” added a third, as a fourth replied: “Queen Jesy everyone.”

Jesy Nelson's Instagram feed is now filled with glamorous selfies
Jesy Nelson's Instagram feed is now filled with glamorous selfies. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram
Jesy Nelson left Little Mix at the end of 2020
Jesy Nelson left Little Mix at the end of 2020. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

We can’t argue with that.

The saucy snap marks Jesy’s continued return to Instagram as she fills her feed with selfies displaying her enviable wild hair and long lashes.

Now if she could just tell us how she gets curls like that?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Dancing On Ice star Billie Faiers first appeared on TOWIE a decade ago.

Billie Faiers' TOWIE Transformation In Pictures 10 Years Ago

TV & Film

Exclusive
Sonny Jay's girlfriend Lauren Faith wants an ice rink at their wedding

Sonny Jay’s Girlfriend Lauren Faith Planning First Dance On Ice At Their Wedding

Zayn is taking part in a dream experiment and you can watch him sleep

Zayn To Live Stream Him Sleeping For Experiment – Here's How To Watch

Vote for Ed Sheeran's best song ever, to celebrate his 30th birthday

Ed Sheeran's 30th Birthday On Capital: Vote For Ed’s Best Song… EVER!

Features

Gigi Hadid's sister Bella sung her praises about her first steps in motherhood.

Bella Hadid Brands Gigi The ‘Best’ Mum To Baby Khai In Heartfelt Post

Malcom and Marie hits Netflix on5 February

Zendaya’s New Movie Malcolm And Marie: Your Questions Answered On The New Netflix Film

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?