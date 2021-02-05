Jesy Nelson Continues Glamorous New Era Away From Little Mix In Sultry New Photo

Jesy Nelson is continuing her return to Instagram with yet another sexy snap. Picture: PA / Jesy Nelson/Instagram

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson may be bored in the house bored like the rest of us, but the former Little Mix star is 10 times more glamorous.

Jesy Nelson uploaded a sultry new photo to Instagram as she tried on a racy tiger-print dress, continuing her new era away from Little Mix but still as gorgeous as ever.

Posing in just the striking thigh-slit dress and a pair of Timberland boots, Jesy posed on the floor of her stunning home, complete with a massive gold Buddha in the background.

Jesy Nelson posed in a dress and Timberland boots. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

On top of a glowing tan, Jesy’s incredible curly locks had volume we can only ever dream of.

Leaving the caption blank, Jesy was soon inundated with comments from Mixers missing the former fourth member.

“I missed you,” one person commented as another praised: “Literally amazing.”

“Ur hair is the best thing ever,” added a third, as a fourth replied: “Queen Jesy everyone.”

Jesy Nelson's Instagram feed is now filled with glamorous selfies. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Jesy Nelson left Little Mix at the end of 2020. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

We can’t argue with that.

The saucy snap marks Jesy’s continued return to Instagram as she fills her feed with selfies displaying her enviable wild hair and long lashes.

Now if she could just tell us how she gets curls like that?

