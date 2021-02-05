Jesy Nelson Continues Glamorous New Era Away From Little Mix In Sultry New Photo
5 February 2021, 16:09
Jesy Nelson may be bored in the house bored like the rest of us, but the former Little Mix star is 10 times more glamorous.
Jesy Nelson uploaded a sultry new photo to Instagram as she tried on a racy tiger-print dress, continuing her new era away from Little Mix but still as gorgeous as ever.
Posing in just the striking thigh-slit dress and a pair of Timberland boots, Jesy posed on the floor of her stunning home, complete with a massive gold Buddha in the background.
On top of a glowing tan, Jesy’s incredible curly locks had volume we can only ever dream of.
Leaving the caption blank, Jesy was soon inundated with comments from Mixers missing the former fourth member.
“I missed you,” one person commented as another praised: “Literally amazing.”
“Ur hair is the best thing ever,” added a third, as a fourth replied: “Queen Jesy everyone.”
We can’t argue with that.
The saucy snap marks Jesy’s continued return to Instagram as she fills her feed with selfies displaying her enviable wild hair and long lashes.
Now if she could just tell us how she gets curls like that?
