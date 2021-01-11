Little Mix's First Music As A Trio Is Coming As They Confirm Spring 2021 Release

Little Mix released music as a trio in the spring. Picture: Getty Images

Little Mix are forging ahead as a trio, working on new music which will be released in the spring of 2021 and we feel so unprepared for this huge announcement!

Little Mix are busy making music as a trio after Jesy Nelson left the band and Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne couldn't be more excited for the next chapter of their journey we'll get to enjoy pretty soon into 2021!

Whilst talking to a tabloid, the superstars confirmed their first musical release as a three piece is on the way and much sooner than we thought!

They said: "We have new music coming very soon."

"We're working on something really exciting that will be out this spring, and can't wait for you all to hear it."

As you guys know, we only got their sixth album, 'Confetti' back in November which gave us enormous hits including 'Holiday', 'Sweet Melody' and 'Not A Pop Song'.

To know we're getting new music in a matter of months shows the band are taking a note out of Ariana Grande's book and dropping music whenever they see fit- and we're so here for it.

Jesy announced she was leaving the band to focus on her mental wellbeing and happiness after nine incredible years back in December 2020 and the band confirmed at the time they planned to continue on as a three.

The girls are out here proving they are busily at work exploring this next chapter of the band and we can't wait to hear what they'll be serving us and how it will sound without Jesy on board.

Little Mix plan to head on tour in April 2021 with their Confetti Tour across the UK and you can find out everything you need to know about it here.

