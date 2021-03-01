Every Clue Jesy Nelson Is Recording Solo Music After Little Mix So Far

Jesy Nelson continues to tease solo music plans. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

Jesy Nelson is working on a solo music career following her exit from Little Mix and has been teasing it on social media, so what do we know so far?

Jesy Nelson has fans convinced she is looking to launch a solo music career after revealing she is back in the recording studio, working with producers and songwriters just months after quitting Little Mix after nine years in December 2020.

Jesy, 29, has been hitting the studio, or as she calls it, her 'happy place' and everyone is desperate to see what she is cooking up and whether she is officially going solo.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall are continuing on as a trio in the band and have wished Jesy the best.

But have they said anything to do with her potentially becoming a solo artist?

Let's take a look...

Jesy Nelson's Cryptic Post Has Fans Convinced She's Working On Solo Music

Is Jesy Nelson starting a solo music career?

If you'd have asked us even one month ago whether Jesy was going to go solo, we would have honestly laughed and told you to be serious.

This is because, when Jesy announced she was quitting the band in December 2020 to focus on her mental wellbeing and happiness, it seemed like The X Factor winner was done with being a pop star for good.

The star was open about the pressures of being in the spotlight and compared to her bandmates, so, when leaving the group many assumed she may be taking a step back from the spotlight.

However, in mid-February, Jesy posted a snap saying 'let's go' along with music emojis and later that day posted a snap from a recording studio.

Fans also reported the singer followed a Little Mix songwriter and producer on Instagram, signalling she is working with the same production crew from when she was in the band.

Jesy Nelson teaes she is back in the studio with Instagram post. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

She has since uploaded another snap from the studio, captioned 'my happy place' along said creators, producer Patrick Patrikios and producer/songwriter, Sunny.

So, whatever she is working on, it definitely isn't a secret and Jesy seems happier than ever about telling the world about her creative process.

Fans are overjoyed the singer hasn't fallen out of love with her passion and is pursuing her own path- even if they are going to miss her very much in the group they know her from.

They have been commenting words of encouragement under all her posts, with one saying:

"Seeing you happy makes me SO happy. i cannot wait to see what you have in store."

Another said: "So excited to see what's coming!!"

JN1 (Jesy Nelson 1) is already being discussed and people are discussing what her musical style could sound like, from RNB to ballads being hoped for!

Have the Little Mix girls spoken about Jesy's solo music?

Since Jesy quit the band, she and the girls have distanced themselves and not had any interaction, at least publicly anyway.

Jesy still follows the band's Instagram and all the girls and vice versa, but the band have moved on with promotional shots of them as a three as well as taking Jesy out of the official Confetti Tour promotions.

The girls have also not spoken about the former fourth member's plans to go solo or what they make of it, something fans are especially interested to know about as Jesy is using the same producers as the band.

When will Jesy Nelson release her solo music?

Following Jesy's first clue she was back making music on February 16, she has been peppering her social media with clues ever since which shows us she is working very hard and excited about what she is creating!

Honestly, we have no idea at this point what Jesy's plans even are or if she will end up releasing the music she is making, but if she did, we could normally expect it to be a matter of months to a year, or even two before releasing it.

You should also consider this would be her solo music debut, so a whole lot more work would need to go into branding her as a solo artist before releasing any music.

Short answer: We probably shouldn't expect anything for quite some time, but if we're lucky, it could be sometime in 2021!

