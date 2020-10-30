Ariana Grande And The Weeknd ‘Off The Table’ Lyrics Broken Down

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd have teamed up for another banger.

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd have made another banger in the form of ‘Off the Table’ and the lyrics are about to fill your Insta feed – here’s what they really mean.

Ariana Grande’s album ‘Positions’ is pure genius and her collaborations, like ‘Off the Table’ with The Weeknd, do not disappoint.

‘Off the Table’ comes six years after their first duet ‘Love me Harder’ – which they pinched a couple of lyrics from to come full circle with this absolute bop.

Whilst ‘Off the Table’ is keeping most of us busy crying over how stunning their vocals are together, we’ve decoded the lyrics so you can perfect those harmonies with full confidence.

What do Ariana Grande and The Weeknd’s ‘Off the Table’ lyrics mean?

Ari went through a rough few years after her split from Pete Davidson and the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller but over time she’s healed and found happiness with new boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

The songstress has channelled all her heartache and newfound love into her new album ‘Positions’ and ‘Off the Table’ is one of the songs filled with lyrics referencing about moving on to this happy new era.

In the opening verse Ari sings:

Will I ever love the same way again? (Way again)

Will I ever love somebody like the way I did you?

Never thought you'd be so damn hard to replace

I swear I don't mean to be this way

If I can't have you, is love completely off the table?

Do I sit this one out and wait for the next life? (Next life)

Am I too cold? Am I not nice?

Might not be quite yet healed or ready

Should I be goin' too steady? (Too steady)

But I just wanna know is love complеtely off the table?

Ariana and Dalton have been together since February this year and her first verse might just indicate her fear at starting a new relationship, questioning whether she’s “healed” from her past and ready for a new romance.

Ariana and Dalton have been together since February this year.

She and The Weeknd then sing together:

Will you be there? (Yes, I will be there for you)

Can I still love you? (Yes, I been hurt before, before)

Not yet healed or ready (Not ready)

Shouldn't be goin' too steady (Too steady, no, no)

Just wanna know is love completely off the table?

Ariana’s split from fiancé Pete Davidson was reportedly largely due to her understandable grief over the death of ex Mac Miller, and the chorus in ‘Off the Table’ could be the star questioning whether she’s ready to be loved again and the pace at which she should take this new relationship.

Ariana and The Weeknd also show just how far they've come with a reference to their 2014 collaboration 'Love me Harder'

The ‘Positions’ singer hints more about her uncertainty in the lyrics: Cause I ain't her and you ain't him, thankfully (Baby, don't leave) / But it's gon' be hard to let someone else in again (Woah)

Ariana and The Weeknd also show just how far they’ve come with a reference to their 2014 collaboration ‘Love me Harder’, singing:

I can you love you harder than I did before

Was in a dark place back then

I was toxic, then I was toxic to someone else

I was haunted by the hills (Oh yeah, yeah)

I couldn't give you my all, but I will

The Weeknd chucked in a reference of his own, ‘The Hills’ being his 2015 chart-topping single.

Fans are loving their latest collab, branding their team-up "a dream".

