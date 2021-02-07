Who Is The Weeknd’s Girlfriend? His Dating History Revealed, From Bella Hadid To Selena Gomez

The Weeknd often references his relationships in his music. Picture: PA

The Weeknd has dated a number of celebs, including Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez, but who is his girlfriend in 2021? Here’s what we know.

The Weeknd has had a number of high-profile relationships throughout the years.

The ‘Blinding Lights’ hitmaker, who is set to perform during the famous Super Bowl halftime show this year, has been romantically involved with the likes of Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez, but who is he dating now?

Here’s what we know about his love life and his ex-girlfriends.

Who is The Weeknd dating in 2021?

At the end of 2020, rumours started circulating that the ‘In Your Eyes’ star was romantically linked to songstress Rosalia after she remixed his hit, ‘Blinding Lights’.

However, neither of the artists have addressed the speculation, as it seems The Weeknd is remaining low-key about his love life at the moment.

When did The Weeknd date Bella Hadid?

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd have been on and off for years. Picture: PA

Probably his most famous relationship, the ‘Starboy’ singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, first dated Bella in 2015, before amicably splitting in November 2016.

They then rekindled their romance in April 2018, and continued their relationship before calling it quits again in August 2019, with a source telling E! at the time that “they are in different places right now, physically and mentally.”

The Weeknd has since dropped a number of tracks about heartbreak, with lyrics alluding to his relationship with the supermodel.

Their on-again-off-again romance has always been a topic of interest for fans, with a source telling US Weekly in June 2020 that “there’s always a possibility that they will get back together down the line.”

When did The Weeknd date Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were together for nine months. Picture: PA

The singers dated for a short nine months after they were first linked two months after his split from Bella.

They ended their relationship in October 2017 and it wasn’t long before songs about their love followed.

Lyrics of The Weeknd’s have hinted at Selena’s rekindled relationship with her long-term ex Justin Bieber being a reason behind their split.

