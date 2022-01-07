The Weeknd’s ‘Gasoline’ Lyrics & What They Mean

On Air Now
7 January 2022, 11:27
The Weeknd has kicked off new music in 2022 with ‘Dawn FM’ and ‘Gasoline’ and its lyrics is just one of the songs fans already can’t get enough of.
After a matter of hours following its release, The Weeknd’s album ‘Dawn FM’ had the internet captivated.
The singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, has blessed 2022 with 16 new songs and ‘Gasoline’ is just one of the funk-pop tunes fans can’t get enough of.
‘Gasoline’ opens the album after Jim Carrey takes on the role of radio DJ in the title track to tell listeners ‘you’ve been in the dark for way too long it’s time to walk into the light.’
The Weeknd’s New Grammy Nominations, History Of Being Snubbed & Boycotting Explained
He adds in his unmissable voice: “Relax and enjoy another hour of commercial free yourself music on 103.5 Dawn FM.”
And ‘Gasoline’ gives fans the opportunity to do just that as Abel lowers his usually iconic high voice for an 80’s inspired hit.
In ’Gasoline’, The Weeknd sings about a lover who’s there for him when he’s ‘fallen into emptiness’.
He sings in the second verse:
It’s 5 AM, I’m nihilist
I know there’s nothing after this (After this)
Obsessing over aftermaths
Apocalypse and hopelessness (Hopelessness)
The only thing I understand
Is zero sum of tenderness (Tenderness)
Oh, baby, please, just hold me close
Make me believe there’s more to live
The pop star sings about being comforted while he sleeps and feeling safe with his partner by his side.
He’s also included some emotional lyrics with: ‘Just wrap my body in these sheets / And pour out the gasoline / It don’t mean much to me’.
The lyrics are a heartfelt admission before the track list moves to more of a dance-pop anthem ‘How Do I Make You Love Me?’, about winning over a love interest.
It's 5 AM my time again
I've soakin' up the moon, can't sleep
It's 5 AM my time again
I'm calling and you know it's me I'm pushin' myself further
I'm just tryin' to feel my heartbeat beat (Beat)
I wrap my hands around your neck
You love it when I always squeeze
It's 5 AM, I'm high again
And you can see that I'm in pain
(Ooh, ooh)
I've fallen into emptiness
I want you 'cause we're both insane
I'm staring into the abyss
I'm lookin' at myself again
I'm dozing off to R.E.M.
I'm trying not to lose my faith
And I love it when you watch me sleep
You spin me 'round so I can breathe
It's only safe for you and me I know you won't let me OD
And if I finally die in peace
Just wrap my body in these sheets (Sheets)
And pour out the gasolinе
It don't mean much to me
It's 5 AM, I'm nihilist I know therе's nothing after this (After this)
Obsessing over aftermaths
Apocalypse and hopelessness (Hopelessness)
The only thing I understand
Is zero sum of tenderness (Tenderness)
Oh, baby, please, just hold me close Make me believe there's more to live
Around, around, around, around we go
In this game called life, we are not free
And I love it when you watch me sleep
You spin me 'round so I can breathe
It's only safe for you and me (Don't let me go) I know you won't let me OD (Don't you let me go)
And if I finally die in peace (Oh yeah)
Just wrap my body in these sheets
And pour out the gasoline
It don't mean much to me
