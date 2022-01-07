The Weeknd’s ‘Gasoline’ Lyrics & What They Mean

7 January 2022, 11:27

The Weeknd has dropped 2022 album 'Dawn FM'
The Weeknd has dropped 2022 album 'Dawn FM'. Picture: Getty / The Weeknd
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Weeknd has kicked off new music in 2022 with ‘Dawn FM’ and ‘Gasoline’ and its lyrics is just one of the songs fans already can’t get enough of.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After a matter of hours following its release, The Weeknd’s album ‘Dawn FM’ had the internet captivated.

The singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, has blessed 2022 with 16 new songs and ‘Gasoline’ is just one of the funk-pop tunes fans can’t get enough of.

‘Gasoline’ opens the album after Jim Carrey takes on the role of radio DJ in the title track to tell listeners ‘you’ve been in the dark for way too long it’s time to walk into the light.’

The Weeknd’s New Grammy Nominations, History Of Being Snubbed & Boycotting Explained

He adds in his unmissable voice: “Relax and enjoy another hour of commercial free yourself music on 103.5 Dawn FM.”

And ‘Gasoline’ gives fans the opportunity to do just that as Abel lowers his usually iconic high voice for an 80’s inspired hit.

The Weeknd's 'Dawn FM' has kicked off new music in 2022
The Weeknd's 'Dawn FM' has kicked off new music in 2022. Picture: The Weeknd

What is The Weeknd’s ‘Gasoline’ about?

In ’Gasoline’, The Weeknd sings about a lover who’s there for him when he’s ‘fallen into emptiness’.

He sings in the second verse:

It’s 5 AM, I’m nihilist

I know there’s nothing after this (After this)

Obsessing over aftermaths

Apocalypse and hopelessness (Hopelessness)

The only thing I understand

Is zero sum of tenderness (Tenderness)

Oh, baby, please, just hold me close

Make me believe there’s more to live

The pop star sings about being comforted while he sleeps and feeling safe with his partner by his side.

He’s also included some emotional lyrics with: ‘Just wrap my body in these sheets / And pour out the gasoline / It don’t mean much to me’.

The lyrics are a heartfelt admission before the track list moves to more of a dance-pop anthem ‘How Do I Make You Love Me?’, about winning over a love interest.

What are the lyrics to ‘Gasoline’?

It's 5 AM my time again

I've soakin' up the moon, can't sleep

It's 5 AM my time again

I'm calling and you know it's me I'm pushin' myself further

I'm just tryin' to feel my heartbeat beat (Beat)

I wrap my hands around your neck

You love it when I always squeeze

It's 5 AM, I'm high again

And you can see that I'm in pain

(Ooh, ooh)

I've fallen into emptiness

I want you 'cause we're both insane

I'm staring into the abyss

I'm lookin' at myself again


I'm dozing off to R.E.M.

I'm trying not to lose my faith

And I love it when you watch me sleep

You spin me 'round so I can breathe

It's only safe for you and me I know you won't let me OD

And if I finally die in peace

Just wrap my body in these sheets (Sheets)

And pour out the gasolinе

It don't mean much to me

It's 5 AM, I'm nihilist I know therе's nothing after this (After this)

Obsessing over aftermaths

Apocalypse and hopelessness (Hopelessness)

The only thing I understand

Is zero sum of tenderness (Tenderness)


Oh, baby, please, just hold me close Make me believe there's more to live

Around, around, around, around we go

In this game called life, we are not free

And I love it when you watch me sleep

You spin me 'round so I can breathe

It's only safe for you and me (Don't let me go) I know you won't let me OD (Don't you let me go)

And if I finally die in peace (Oh yeah)

Just wrap my body in these sheets

And pour out the gasoline

It don't mean much to me

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More Music News

See more More Music News

Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
The 2022 Grammy nominations are in

GRAMMY 2022 Nominations Complete List – From Olivia Rodrigo To Billie Eilish
The Weeknd's bandages have left fans confused, with some speculating about whether or not he had plastic surgery.

What Happened To The Weeknd’s Face? His Bandages, Botox & Plastic Surgery Photos Explained
The Weeknd postponed his tour to later in 2022

Why Did The Weeknd Postpone His Tour To Summer 2022?

Which artist is replacing Travis Scott at Coachella?

Who Is Replacing Travis Scott At Coachella? All The Potential Headliners From Billie Eilish To Kanye West

Hot On Capital

Molly-Mae Hague has responded to the comments from her podcast episode with Steven Bartlett

Molly-Mae Hague Addresses Backlash Over Controversial Comments On Background And Privilege
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split in November

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Prove They’re Still BFFs As They Walk Their Dog Together
Pamela Anderson is played by Lily James in Pam & Tommy

Pam & Tommy: How To Watch Lily James And Sebastian Stan’s New Series In The UK

TV & Film

All of Kylie Jenner's glowing pregnancy photos

All Of Kylie Jenner's Baby Bump Pictures Throughout Her Pregnancy
Faye Winter gives Love Island advice ahead of next season

Faye Winter's Words Of Warning To Love Island 2022 Applicants
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have had a tumultuous relationship

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Relationship Timeline As They Prepare For Baby Number 2

Features