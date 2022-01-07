The Weeknd’s ‘Gasoline’ Lyrics & What They Mean

The Weeknd has dropped 2022 album 'Dawn FM'. Picture: Getty / The Weeknd

The Weeknd has kicked off new music in 2022 with ‘Dawn FM’ and ‘Gasoline’ and its lyrics is just one of the songs fans already can’t get enough of.

After a matter of hours following its release, The Weeknd’s album ‘Dawn FM’ had the internet captivated.

The singer, real name Abel Tesfaye, has blessed 2022 with 16 new songs and ‘Gasoline’ is just one of the funk-pop tunes fans can’t get enough of.

‘Gasoline’ opens the album after Jim Carrey takes on the role of radio DJ in the title track to tell listeners ‘you’ve been in the dark for way too long it’s time to walk into the light.’

He adds in his unmissable voice: “Relax and enjoy another hour of commercial free yourself music on 103.5 Dawn FM.”

And ‘Gasoline’ gives fans the opportunity to do just that as Abel lowers his usually iconic high voice for an 80’s inspired hit.

The Weeknd's 'Dawn FM' has kicked off new music in 2022. Picture: The Weeknd

What is The Weeknd’s ‘Gasoline’ about?

In ’Gasoline’, The Weeknd sings about a lover who’s there for him when he’s ‘fallen into emptiness’.

He sings in the second verse:

It’s 5 AM, I’m nihilist

I know there’s nothing after this (After this)

Obsessing over aftermaths

Apocalypse and hopelessness (Hopelessness)

The only thing I understand

Is zero sum of tenderness (Tenderness)

Oh, baby, please, just hold me close

Make me believe there’s more to live

The pop star sings about being comforted while he sleeps and feeling safe with his partner by his side.

He’s also included some emotional lyrics with: ‘Just wrap my body in these sheets / And pour out the gasoline / It don’t mean much to me’.

The lyrics are a heartfelt admission before the track list moves to more of a dance-pop anthem ‘How Do I Make You Love Me?’, about winning over a love interest.

What are the lyrics to ‘Gasoline’?

It's 5 AM my time again

I've soakin' up the moon, can't sleep

It's 5 AM my time again

I'm calling and you know it's me I'm pushin' myself further

I'm just tryin' to feel my heartbeat beat (Beat)

I wrap my hands around your neck

You love it when I always squeeze

It's 5 AM, I'm high again

And you can see that I'm in pain

(Ooh, ooh)

I've fallen into emptiness

I want you 'cause we're both insane

I'm staring into the abyss

I'm lookin' at myself again





I'm dozing off to R.E.M.

I'm trying not to lose my faith

And I love it when you watch me sleep

You spin me 'round so I can breathe

It's only safe for you and me I know you won't let me OD

And if I finally die in peace

Just wrap my body in these sheets (Sheets)

And pour out the gasolinе

It don't mean much to me



It's 5 AM, I'm nihilist I know therе's nothing after this (After this)

Obsessing over aftermaths

Apocalypse and hopelessness (Hopelessness)

The only thing I understand

Is zero sum of tenderness (Tenderness)





Oh, baby, please, just hold me close Make me believe there's more to live

Around, around, around, around we go

In this game called life, we are not free

And I love it when you watch me sleep

You spin me 'round so I can breathe



It's only safe for you and me (Don't let me go) I know you won't let me OD (Don't you let me go)

And if I finally die in peace (Oh yeah)

Just wrap my body in these sheets

And pour out the gasoline

It don't mean much to me

