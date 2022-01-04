The Weeknd's Dropping New Album 'Dawn FM' This Week: All The Details From Tracklist To Collaborators

4 January 2022, 17:50

Dawn FM is coming...
Dawn FM is coming... Picture: Getty/The Weeknd/Instagram
Here is everything you need to know about The Weeknd's forthcoming album, 'Dawn FM' – from release date to the rumoured collaborations.

After months of speculation, The Weeknd has now confirmed that he's releasing his fifth studio album, 'Dawn FM'.

The musician – also known as Abel Tesfaye – took to Instagram on Monday to announce the long-rumoured project, and fans were delightfully surprised to find out how soon the release date is.

The Weeknd’s New Grammy Nominations, History Of Being Snubbed & Boycotting Explained

Here are all the details...

The Weeknd confirmed his new album will be dropping soon
The Weeknd confirmed his new album will be dropping soon. Picture: Getty

When will The Weeknd's new album be released?

The musical powerhouse announced in the new year that his fifth record 'Dawn FM' will drop on Friday, January 7th – not much warning at all!

The Weeknd is giving us all the best start to 2022 with a whole new batch of tracks...

Who are the collaborators on 'Dawn FM'?

The 31-year-old star has remained tight-lipped about many of the details regarding the record, but there are reportedly some impressive collaborators.

The Weeknd has joined forces with the likes of Tyler the Creator, Quince Jones, Lil Wayne and Oneohtrix Point Never – an experimental electronic music producer who has worked frequently with Abel in the past.

Surprisingly, another familiar name is rumoured the be involved in the project... none other than actor Jim Carey, we wonder what his role is?

What is the tracklist to The Weeknd's 'Dawn FM' album?

The Weeknd is yet to give away his tracklist and fans assume there may be more collaborations in store for the project.

The last year saw him expand his impressive feature catalogue, including Ariana Grande, Doja Cat and FKA Twigs – will he carry any of these artists on to this new project? We hope so.

“Just so there’s no confusion, it’s a full body of work…”, Abel tweeted last year, which makes us think there’s a lengthy tracklist…

The Weeknd will be touring this year
The Weeknd will be touring this year. Picture: The Weeknd/Instagram

Is The Weeknd touring in 2022?

Before announcing his new project, The Weeknd reminded fans he’ll be touring next year!

Last year he announced new tour dates for his After Hours tour, which will take place in 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic caused him to reschedule.

Will he be performing material from 'Dawn FM' on the tour? Only time will tell.

