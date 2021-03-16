Molly-Mae Hague Praised For Showing Off Her ‘Natural Teeth’ After Ditching Lip Fillers

16 March 2021, 15:22

Molly-Mae&squot;s "natural" journey has gained a positive reaction from fans.
Molly-Mae's "natural" journey has gained a positive reaction from fans. Picture: PA/Instagram/TikTok

Molly-Mae Hague has embraced her natural smile after revealing she’s got rid of the composite bonds on her teeth and fans have been praising her on social media.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague has been shown a lot of support from fans after taking the next step in becoming more "natural" and removing the composite bonds on her teeth.

The Love Island star revealed her real teeth in a new TikTok, and she’s now being praised for being a "real influencer" to young girls.

Khloe Kardashian Confirms She & Tristan Thompson Are Back Together

In the video, which has already raked in nearly 700K likes, she shared a transformation clip, writing: “On this journey to becoming more natural… I decided it was time for a change.”

“Goodbye composite bonds, hello natural teethies [sic],” added the 21-year-old, and it has been met with a very positive reaction from fans.

Fans dubbed Molly-Mae Hague a "real influencer".
Fans dubbed Molly-Mae Hague a "real influencer". Picture: Twitter

Taking to the comments to praise the star, one person wrote: “Loveee, showing the younger generation you can be beautiful in your own skin and still be an influencer [heart emojis] [sic]."

Other fans took to Twitter to share their support, with one saying: “Molly mae going back to natural teeth is actually huge. I’m so glad! Ppl need to remember every trend is temporary [sic].”

“Ok but how are @mollymaehague‘s own teeth nicer than her composites living for her promoting the natural look to all the young girls of instagram! That’s an influencer!,” shared another.

This isn’t the first step Molly-Mae has taken in her journey on “becoming more natural” as she recently dissolved her lip fillers.

Molly-Mae Hague revealed that she removed the composite bonds off her teeth
Molly-Mae Hague revealed that she removed the composite bonds off her teeth. Picture: Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague shared a video of her 'natural teeth' on TikTok.
Molly-Mae Hague shared a video of her 'natural teeth' on TikTok. Picture: TikTok

She has previously been open about getting the procedure done and since revealed they were her “biggest regret” as she got them at a young age.

Many fans have commented on her new “natural” journey being a positive influence for her young supporters.

One of her fans tweeted: “No matter what you say about molly mae her getting rid of her filler and getting her natural teeth back is a really good message to send to young girls x [sic].”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Here's how Billie Eilish's Grammy look was created.

Inside How Billie Eilish’s Grammy Look Was Put Together

Features

Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp in Capital's studios

Who Is Roman Kemp? Capital Breakfast Host's Age, Instagram, Dad Martin Kemp & Is He Single?

Features

Gigi Hadid accidentally posts Khai's face and fans are helping her get it off the internet

Gigi Hadid Accidentally Posted Baby Khai's Face & Fans Are Helping Her Stop It Spread

Harry Styles and Dua Lipa have been friends since 2013

WATCH: Harry Styles And Dua Lipa Have Been Friends Since 2013 And Here's The Video To Prove It
Harry Styles' Grammy outfits have been admired by fans everywhere.

Harry Styles’ Iconic Grammy Outfits Spark Huge Rise In Sales Of Feather Boas

Features

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship low-key

Where Is Taylor Swift’s London Home? The Low-Key Location She Stays At With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Nick Jonas said meeting Priyanka's mother was "bizarre"

WATCH: Nick Jonas Reflects On His AWKWARD First Meet With Priyanka's Mother

Exclusive
Sabrina Carpenter would love to cast Harry Styles in her upcoming Alice Netflix musical

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Hopes To Cast Harry Styles In Alice In Wonderland Musical

Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island

Exclusive
Awkwafina spoke about replacing Harry Styles as Prince Eric

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man