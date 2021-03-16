Molly-Mae Hague Praised For Showing Off Her ‘Natural Teeth’ After Ditching Lip Fillers

Molly-Mae's "natural" journey has gained a positive reaction from fans. Picture: PA/Instagram/TikTok

Molly-Mae Hague has embraced her natural smile after revealing she’s got rid of the composite bonds on her teeth and fans have been praising her on social media.

By Capital FM

Molly-Mae Hague has been shown a lot of support from fans after taking the next step in becoming more "natural" and removing the composite bonds on her teeth.

The Love Island star revealed her real teeth in a new TikTok, and she’s now being praised for being a "real influencer" to young girls.

Khloe Kardashian Confirms She & Tristan Thompson Are Back Together

In the video, which has already raked in nearly 700K likes, she shared a transformation clip, writing: “On this journey to becoming more natural… I decided it was time for a change.”

“Goodbye composite bonds, hello natural teethies [sic],” added the 21-year-old, and it has been met with a very positive reaction from fans.

Fans dubbed Molly-Mae Hague a "real influencer". Picture: Twitter

Taking to the comments to praise the star, one person wrote: “Loveee, showing the younger generation you can be beautiful in your own skin and still be an influencer [heart emojis] [sic]."

Other fans took to Twitter to share their support, with one saying: “Molly mae going back to natural teeth is actually huge. I’m so glad! Ppl need to remember every trend is temporary [sic].”

“Ok but how are @mollymaehague‘s own teeth nicer than her composites living for her promoting the natural look to all the young girls of instagram! That’s an influencer!,” shared another.

This isn’t the first step Molly-Mae has taken in her journey on “becoming more natural” as she recently dissolved her lip fillers.

Molly-Mae Hague revealed that she removed the composite bonds off her teeth. Picture: Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague shared a video of her 'natural teeth' on TikTok. Picture: TikTok

She has previously been open about getting the procedure done and since revealed they were her “biggest regret” as she got them at a young age.

Many fans have commented on her new “natural” journey being a positive influence for her young supporters.

One of her fans tweeted: “No matter what you say about molly mae her getting rid of her filler and getting her natural teeth back is a really good message to send to young girls x [sic].”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital