Maura Higgins Supported By Love Island Co-Stars After Chris Taylor Split

6 May 2021, 14:46 | Updated: 6 May 2021, 15:37

Maura Higgins is being comforted by her Love Island co-stars after splitting from Chris Taylor
Maura Higgins is being comforted by her Love Island co-stars after splitting from Chris Taylor. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Maura Higgins has the love and support of her Love Island co-stars following her heartbreak over splitting from Chris Taylor.

Maura Higgins is still close with a lot of her Love Island 2019 co-stars, so when she split from Chris Taylor, who she originally met on the show, her fellow islanders made sure to reach out.

No doubt island bestie Molly-Mae has been by Maura’s side too, but Lucie Donlan also reached out to the Irish beauty.

Maura Higgins Wanted Chris Taylor To 'Hurry Up' And Propose Before Split

Lucie sent her pal a bunch of flowers and a card which read: “I love you to the moon and back Maura.”

Lucie Donlan sent Maura Higgins a card and some flowers
Lucie Donlan sent Maura Higgins a card and some flowers. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

Maura shared the sweet gift on her Instagram Stories, writing: “I really do have the most amazing friends. Thank you so much @lucierosedonlan you are truly amazing [heart].”

Lucie and Maura starred on season five of Love Island, where Lucie left with Joe Garratt – who she split from a few months later – and Maura left with Curtis Pritchard, who she broke up with in 2020 before getting into a relationship with Chris.

Maura and Chris went public with their relationship in November 2020 after being close friends for over a year.

Maura Higgins and Lucie Donlan have been good friends since Love Island 2019
Maura Higgins and Lucie Donlan have been good friends since Love Island 2019. Picture: Getty
Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor split after six months together
Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor split after six months together. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

They announced their split earlier this week after just six months together, insisting they’ve remained amicable.

Maura said in a statement on Instagram: “There is no wrongdoing on either side… we still love, care & respect each other deeply. From the minute we met each other we’ve been very close friends and that will never change.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Billie Eilish is releasing album 'Happier Than Ever' in July

4 Things We Know About Billie Eilish’s’ Happier Than Ever’ Album

Alabama Barker is Travis Barker's youngest daughter.

Meet Alabama Barker: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About Travis Barker's Daughter

Leigh-Anne Pinnock sought advice from Jesy Nelson ahead of her documentary

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Asked Jesy Nelson For Advice On Being 'Open' Ahead Of Racism Documentary
Jade Thirlwall and TWICE's Jihyo worked together on a new song for the K-Pop group's album.

Jade Thirlwall Has Co-Written A Song For K-Pop Band TWICE's New Album 'Taste Of Love'

Stranger Things 4 will apparently move outside of Hawkins, Indiana

When Is Stranger Things 4 Coming Out? All The Updates Including Trailer, Cast And More

TV & Film

Dani Dyer will appear in Eastenders for a small role.

Love Island Star Dani Dyer Lands Role In Eastenders Alongside Father Danny

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos