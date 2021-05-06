Maura Higgins Supported By Love Island Co-Stars After Chris Taylor Split

Maura Higgins is being comforted by her Love Island co-stars after splitting from Chris Taylor. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Maura Higgins has the love and support of her Love Island co-stars following her heartbreak over splitting from Chris Taylor.

Maura Higgins is still close with a lot of her Love Island 2019 co-stars, so when she split from Chris Taylor, who she originally met on the show, her fellow islanders made sure to reach out.

No doubt island bestie Molly-Mae has been by Maura’s side too, but Lucie Donlan also reached out to the Irish beauty.

Lucie sent her pal a bunch of flowers and a card which read: “I love you to the moon and back Maura.”

Lucie Donlan sent Maura Higgins a card and some flowers. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

Maura shared the sweet gift on her Instagram Stories, writing: “I really do have the most amazing friends. Thank you so much @lucierosedonlan you are truly amazing [heart].”

Lucie and Maura starred on season five of Love Island, where Lucie left with Joe Garratt – who she split from a few months later – and Maura left with Curtis Pritchard, who she broke up with in 2020 before getting into a relationship with Chris.

Maura and Chris went public with their relationship in November 2020 after being close friends for over a year.

Maura Higgins and Lucie Donlan have been good friends since Love Island 2019. Picture: Getty

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor split after six months together. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

They announced their split earlier this week after just six months together, insisting they’ve remained amicable.

Maura said in a statement on Instagram: “There is no wrongdoing on either side… we still love, care & respect each other deeply. From the minute we met each other we’ve been very close friends and that will never change.”

