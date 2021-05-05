Maura Higgins Wanted Chris Taylor To 'Hurry Up' And Propose Before Split

Love Island's Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor split just four months after she said she wanted him to propose. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram

By Capital FM

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor ended their relationship after six months together.

Love Island stars Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor left fans shocked after announcing their split just six months after confirming their relationship.

The reality TV stars went public with their romance in November last year, after months of being close pals, and they both revealed in statements about their split that they’re still on “very good terms”.

Maura Higgins And Chris Taylor Split After Six Months Together

In January, Maura revealed in an interview with this tabloid that she was waiting for her boyfriend to pop the question as she was ready to settle down with him.

She said: “We’re very much in love and we use the L-word a lot. I look into the future and see myself with a family.”

Chris Taylor and Maura Higgins dated for six months. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram

Maura Higgins confirmed her split from Chris Taylor on Instagram. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram

Maura went on to say that she was anticipating her engagement with Chris, adding: “I don’t want a baby any time soon, but when I’m ready and settled.

"I want to be married before I have a baby, so Chris better hurry up and give me that engagement ring, because I’m not getting any younger.”

This was just four months before the Love Island couple announced they had called time on their relationship.

Announcing their split, Maura shared a statement on her Instagram Stories, saying: “It breaks my heart to even type this. But I wanted to let everyone know that myself and Chris have made the joint decision to end our relationship."

Maura Higgins said in January she was hoping for Chris Taylor to propose to her. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor were best friends on Love Island. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram

She continued: “There is no wrong doing on either side… we still love, care & respect each other deeply. From the minute we met each other we’ve been very close friends and that will never change.

“There is no regret. Life is about taking chances. We wanted to make this work but we have realised we work better being friends.

“Whilst I appreciate people may speculate or create false stories. This is the truth. I wish Chris nothing but the best and I will always be one of his biggest supporters. Thank you for all the love and support.”

Chris shared a similar heartfelt statement, adding: “We will remain friends, as we have been since day 1 and I will always be in Maura’s corner and have her back.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital