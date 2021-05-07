Maura Higgins 'Moves In' With BFF Molly-Mae Hague After Chris Taylor Split

Maura Higgins has moved in with Molly-Mae Hague. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Maura Higgins is leaning on bestie Molly-Mae Hague in the wake of her split from Chris Taylor.

Maura Higgins and Molly-Mae Hague have been best friends since they met on Love Island in 2019, despite both having their eye on Molly’s now-boyfriend Tommy Fury.

And after splitting from her boyfriend of six months Chris Taylor, Maura has turned to Molly-Mae to help her through the heartbreak.

Maura Higgins Supported By Love Island Co-Stars After Chris Taylor Split

According to the tabloids, Maura has moved in with Molly-Mae until she decides what she wants to do.

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor split after six months together. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

Molly-Mae's boyfriend Tommy has just jetted to the US for boxing, so it's perfect timing for the best pals.

A source said: “Maura turned to her bestie for support during her split and has been using their home as a crash pad.

“It’s worked out perfectly because Tommy has just flown off to boxing camp in America and Molly hates staying on her own.

“Maura is going to stay there until she works out what she wants to do next and where she wants to live.”

Tommy Fury has jetted off to the US for two weeks. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Maura Higgins and Molly-Mae became best friends on Love Island in 2019. Picture: ITV2

Maura and Chris announced their split on Tuesday 4 May after just six months together.

They confirmed their relationship back in November, with Chris saying he fell for “his best mate.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital