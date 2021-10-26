Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury ‘Targeted In £800K Burglary’ At Manchester Home & ‘Left With Nothing’

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury will ‘never return’ to their Manchester apartment after their home was burgled, according to reports.

Love Island couple Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have reportedly been victims of a break-in at their plush Manchester home, with the burglars reportedly getting away with around £800,000 worth of their belongings.

The pair are said to be ‘extremely shaken up’ and ‘will not return’ to their flat following the terrifying incident.

What Was Stolen In Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury’s £800K Home Burglary Including Jewellery

The alleged incident happened while the pair were in London celebrating Molly-Mae’s Beauty Works launch party.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were robbed of '£800k worth of items'. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

Molly-Mae and Tommy's home was targeted by burglars. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

A source told MailOnline that the couple have been ‘left with nothing’.

The insider said: “They will never return back to their apartment again unfortunately they feel they have been targeted and don't feel safe there anymore. They really loved living there it’s a shame they have been forced out of their home.

“It seems to be an experienced gang who know what they’re doing as they have had machinery and waited for Molly and Tommy to be away.

“They have stolen approx £800k worth of belongings leaving them with nothing left other than what they had on them in their suitcases in London on the night of event.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy were at her Beauty Works launch party the night their apartment was broken into. Picture: Getty

Molly-Mae often tells fans how much she loves her Manchester apartment with Tommy. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

A representative for Molly-Mae told the publication that she’s ‘doing well considering the circumstances’.

“It has been a very distressing time but she is trying to be as positive as possible,” they added.

A representative for Greater Manchester Police also revealed to the publication that a number of items have been taken including jewellery, which Molly-Mae is known to have an impressive collection of.

No arrests have been made as of yet, according to reports.

