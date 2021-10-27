Molly-Mae Hague Defended By Fans After Trolls Share Cruel Comments About Break-In

Fans of Molly-Mae Hague have hit out against trolls who said she ‘deserved to be robbed’ amid the burglary at their Manchester home.

Molly-Mae Hague’s loyal fanbase have rushed to her defence after cruel trolls made nasty comments about the former Love Island star and Tommy Fury’s home break-in.

The creative director of PLT and her boxer beau were burgled by an ‘experienced gang’ who stole around £800,000 of their belongings, according to reports.

Although many of Molly-Mae’s fans have shown support to the 22-year-old following the incident, some were not as kind as her comments were filled with vile remarks from trolls who said they ‘deserved to be robbed’ after ‘showing off her lifestyle’ online.

One person said: “You got robbed because you tell everyone on your open social media where you are all the time, what you bought and have shown where you live.”

Trolls hit out at Molly-Mae online and shared nasty comments about the burglary. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae was defended by fans over comments from trolls who said she 'showed off her lifestyle too much'. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Another nasty comment underneath a supportive message from Molly-Mae’s sister, Zoe, read: “Constantly flaunt it and flaunt where they live 24/7 then are surprised people worked out where the apartment is… face palm.”

However, it wasn’t long before fans hit out against the trolls, with one saying: “It’s completely wrong to say Molly Mae deserved to be robbed. She absolutely didn’t deserve it and no one has the right to steal.”

“Influencer or not @mollymaehague and @tommytntfury didn’t deserve to be robbed of £800k, and have every right to feel torn over the loss of their expensive belongings :(( wtf is wrong with some of y’all? [sic],” added another.

A third commented: “Molly Mae doesn’t deserve any of the mean comments I’ve seen about her today. First of all, she’s really young and she has just suffered a huge loss. Leave her alone man.”

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were in London on the night of the break-in. Picture: @tommyfury/Instagram

£800K of Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's belongings were stolen. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

Molly-Mae and Tommy are said to have vowed to ‘never return’ to their Manchester apartment following the burglary.

An insider also told MailOnline that the couple have been ‘left with nothing other than what they had on them in their suitcases in London’.

The incident reportedly took place on the evening of Molly-Mae’s beauty launch when she and her beau were in London.

