Get To Know The Furys: From Tyson And Paris To Their 6 Kids

Tyson Fury and Paris Fury have six kids. Picture: Getty/Tyson Fury/Instagram

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Capital FM

Here’s who you need to know if you’re watching At Home With The Furys.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

At Home With The Furys is now on Netflix, focusing on undefeated heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and his family after he decides to retire from boxing and focus on family life – a decision he swiftly makes a u-turn about.

Tyson’s half-brother Tommy Fury and his fiancée Molly-Mae Hague also make an appearance in the docusoap and their cameo has fans asking more about the famous Fury family, such as how Tyson and Tommy are related.

The couple have six children between them and Paris is currently pregnant with her seventh baby.

Here’s your complete guide to the Fury family, from Tyson and Paris to the boxer’s equally famous father and all the kids:

Tyson Fury and Paris Fury married as teenagers. Picture: Getty

It’s a home truths knockout with Tyson and Paris Fury! 🥊

Who is Tyson Fury?

Tyson is a 35-year-old professional boxer and the number one heavyweight in the world.

He grew up in an Irish traveller family in Manchester and it was soon clear he had a talent for boxing. His website says he’s ‘from a long bloodline of fighters’ and trained from a young age to become a boxer, starting serious training at the age of 10.

Tyson momentarily retired but realised leaving the sport took a toll on his mental health so came out of retirement to return to his first passion.

Boxing fans often wonder 'how tall is Tyson Fury?' as he's 6ft 9in!

Tyson Fury and Paris have six kids with a seventh on the way. Picture: Paris Fury/Instagram

Who is Paris Fury?

Paris, age 32, is Tyson’s wife, the one he typically dedicates a song to after his fights.

The couple met when Paris was 15 years old after they both grew up in traveller communities, however Paris was raised in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.

They married in 2008 in a traditional travellers’ celebration.

Who are Tyson and Paris’ kids?

Tyson and Paris have six kids, with a seventh on the way:

Venezuela Fury, 13

Prince John James Fury, 10

Prince ‘Tutty’ Tyson Fury, six

Valencia Fury, five

Prince Adonis Amaziah Fury, four

Tyson Fury supports brother Tommy Fury at his fights. Picture: Getty

How are Tommy and Tyson Fury related?

Tommy and Tyson Fury are half-brothers, sharing the same dad John. Both the boys are boxers, with Tommy hoping to follow in his older brother’s footsteps in his career.

Tyson helps train Tommy and is often spotted ringside at his matches as the brothers have a very close relationship.

Their dad John is also frequently spotted at the side of the ring having spent his career as a boxing cornerman, former professional boxer and bare-knuckle fighter.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.