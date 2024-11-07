Tommy Fury officially moves out of Molly-Mae's £3.5 million mansion

Tommy Fury has officially moved out of home shared with Molly-Mae. Picture: Getty/Instagram: @mollymae

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Tommy Fury has officially moved out of his and Molly-Mae’s £3.5 million mansion after their shocking split earlier in the year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

People were shocked when Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague announced their split in August 2024, after meeting and falling in love on the 2019 series of Love Island UK.

After five years together, the pair share a young daughter named Bambi and an almost £4 million mansion in Cheshire, but it seems like that chapter of Tommy’s life is over.

Tommy has officially moved out of the iconic home he and Molly-Mae shared and he's posted on social media giving his fans an inside look into his new digs.

The 25-year-old boxer posted an Instagram story inside his new home, showing just a sliver of his living room. Tommy took a photo of himself reclined on a grey couch about to play something on Netflix.

Tommy Fury uploaded a snippet of his new place on Instagram. Picture: Instagram: @tommyfury

Fans can see an immaculate white fireplace and beige carpet, and the room is painted in a cool-toned grey.

The reality star asked his followers whether it was too soon to start watching Christmas films (the answer is: it’s never too soon, Tommy), but there’s a sorrow in realising that this will be the first Christmas in five years that he and Molly may not be spending with one another.

According to the tabloids, Tommy’s new residence is setting him back £15,000 a month. However, the boxer is doing just fine financially on his own, with his net worth pushing almost £4 million after his fight with Jake Paul in 2023.

Tommy has already spoken out about his heartbreak over his split with Molly and defended himself against the infidelity allegations that came his way.

However, when promoting his new book, ‘Lightning Can Strike Twice: My Life as a Fury’ on This Morning, Tommy revealed he had added a last-minute chapter that covered his feelings throughout the process.

He said: ‘"Like I say, I'm going to leave all that stuff for me and Molly to work through. Because a lot of stuff has been put out there. The whole world has seen what we've been going through for the last month or two months."

"Yeah, I added a last chapter in there and I talked about all my feelings on how I felt during this time…. It's all in the book and I felt freely in the book to speak, so that's why I added the last chapter in. To keep everyone up to date."

He went on to say: "In there, I've talked about my feelings in the last two months, so you can read about it all in there… Me and Molly and Bambi are a family unit, and we're going to tackle this in private… out of respect to Molly, and out of respect for myself and our relationship, I'm going to let us deal with that in private, as much as we can."

Tommy Fury is 25 years old. Picture: Getty

Read more about Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae here: