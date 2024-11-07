Tommy Fury officially moves out of Molly-Mae's £3.5 million mansion

7 November 2024, 11:41

Tommy Fury has officially moved out of home shared with Molly-Mae
Tommy Fury has officially moved out of home shared with Molly-Mae. Picture: Getty/Instagram: @mollymae

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Tommy Fury has officially moved out of his and Molly-Mae’s £3.5 million mansion after their shocking split earlier in the year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

People were shocked when Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague announced their split in August 2024, after meeting and falling in love on the 2019 series of Love Island UK.

After five years together, the pair share a young daughter named Bambi and an almost £4 million mansion in Cheshire, but it seems like that chapter of Tommy’s life is over.

Tommy has officially moved out of the iconic home he and Molly-Mae shared and he's posted on social media giving his fans an inside look into his new digs.

The 25-year-old boxer posted an Instagram story inside his new home, showing just a sliver of his living room. Tommy took a photo of himself reclined on a grey couch about to play something on Netflix.

Tommy Fury uploaded a snippet of his new place on Instagram
Tommy Fury uploaded a snippet of his new place on Instagram. Picture: Instagram: @tommyfury

Fans can see an immaculate white fireplace and beige carpet, and the room is painted in a cool-toned grey.

The reality star asked his followers whether it was too soon to start watching Christmas films (the answer is: it’s never too soon, Tommy), but there’s a sorrow in realising that this will be the first Christmas in five years that he and Molly may not be spending with one another.

According to the tabloids, Tommy’s new residence is setting him back £15,000 a month. However, the boxer is doing just fine financially on his own, with his net worth pushing almost £4 million after his fight with Jake Paul in 2023.

Tommy has already spoken out about his heartbreak over his split with Molly and defended himself against the infidelity allegations that came his way.

However, when promoting his new book, ‘Lightning Can Strike Twice: My Life as a Fury’ on This Morning, Tommy revealed he had added a last-minute chapter that covered his feelings throughout the process.

He said: ‘"Like I say, I'm going to leave all that stuff for me and Molly to work through. Because a lot of stuff has been put out there. The whole world has seen what we've been going through for the last month or two months."

"Yeah, I added a last chapter in there and I talked about all my feelings on how I felt during this time…. It's all in the book and I felt freely in the book to speak, so that's why I added the last chapter in. To keep everyone up to date."

He went on to say: "In there, I've talked about my feelings in the last two months, so you can read about it all in there… Me and Molly and Bambi are a family unit, and we're going to tackle this in private… out of respect to Molly, and out of respect for myself and our relationship, I'm going to let us deal with that in private, as much as we can."

Tommy Fury is 25 years old
Tommy Fury is 25 years old. Picture: Getty

Read more about Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have kept their relationship relatively low-key

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Explaining what happened with every MAFS UK 2024 couple

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split

TV & Film

Are MAFS UK's Luke and Amy still together?

Are Luke and Amy from MAFS UK 2024 still together?

TV & Film

Maura Higgin debuts as an actress in The Spin

Love Island's Maura Higgins makes acting debut in new movie The Spin

Who is Ross Lynch dating? The Driver Era star shuts down false girlfriend rumours

Who is Ross Lynch dating? The Driver Era star shuts down false girlfriend rumours

One Direction fans urge people to not go to Liam Payne's funeral

One Direction fans urge the public to not go to Liam Payne's funeral

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits