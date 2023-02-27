Was Tommy Fury Vs Jake Paul Scripted Or Was The Fight Real?

27 February 2023

Capital FM

By Capital FM

A supposed ‘leaked script’ circulated online a day before Tommy Fury’s fight against Jake Paul, but was it real?

Tommy Fury won his fight against Jake Paul on February 26 after the pair had attempted to get into the ring two times before.

The highly-anticipated fight was being followed by many and viewers everywhere were left questioning the accuracy of the fight before it took place after an alleged ‘leaked script’ surfaced online over the weekend.

The script suggested that YouTuber Jake would KO former Love Islander Tommy in the eighth round.

But was the script real or fake?

Here’s what we know…

Tommy Fury won against Jake Paul by a split decision
Tommy Fury won against Jake Paul by a split decision. Picture: Getty

Was Tommy Fury’s fight Vs Jake Paul real or scripted?

Hours before the Fury vs Paul fight took place, the alleged ‘script’ leaked online which widely detailed what would happen during the event and claimed we would see Tommy lose via KO to Jake.

However, promoters revealed that the script was, in fact, fake as they insisted the fight was not rigged.

The document was originally shared by fighter Mike Perry, who was the stand-in fighter to face Jake in the case that Fury pulled out of the bout.

Fans also found that the document, which claimed to be authorised by Troop Boxing Promotions, was fake after noticing the alleged company does not exist, according to Google.

Jake Paul lost to Tommy Fury during their fight
Jake Paul lost to Tommy Fury during their fight. Picture: Getty

Contrary to the falsified document, Tommy won the bout by a split decision, proving the fight was not scripted.

Following eight rounds, the judge scored it: 75-74 Paul, 76-73 Fury and 76-73 Fury.

Tommy dedicated his win to his long-term girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague and their one-month-old daughter Bambi.

