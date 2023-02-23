How Much Is Tommy Fury Getting Paid For His Jake Paul Fight?

Here's how much Tommy Fury will earn from his fight with Jake Paul. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Tommy Fury is scheduled to fight Jake Paul on February 26 after their first two fights never went ahead - but how much will he be paid to fight?

Tommy Fury is set to fight Jake Paul for the first time on Sunday, February 26, after previously scheduling two fights in the past - both of which never happened.

They were first set to clash in 2021, with former Love Island star Tommy withdrawing at the time citing injury and illness.

Their rescheduled fight was then set to take place in August 2022 before travel issues prevented Tommy from travelling to the US to attend the fight.

Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Baby Bambi's Nickname And It's Not What You're Expecting

The third time is set to be a charm as the two online sensations will take each other on in the ring in Saudi Arabia - but just how much will Tommy take home?

And who will earn more money from the fight - Jake or Tommy?

Here are all the details…

How much money will Tommy Fury and Jake Paul take home for their fight. Picture: Alamy

How much is Tommy Fury getting paid to fight Jake Paul?

According to Sports Zion, the boyfriend of Molly-Mae Hague will earn $2 million (£1.6 million) and 35% of the pay-per-view share - which means in total he’ll take home $4.5 million (£3.7 million) if he beats Jake.

Meanwhile, YouTube star Jake is set to make around $3.2 million (£2.6 million), should he win, as well as taking home 65% of the overall PPV sales.

That means that overall Jake will bank a payday of $8.6 million (£7.1 million) including his sponsorships if he takes home the winning title.

Tommy Fury has won all 8 of his 8 fights. Picture: Alamy

Jake Paul is also undefeated in his fights. Picture: Alamy

It’s set to be a close call between the pair as both Tommy and Jake are undefeated fighters.

Jake, who is the brother of Logan Paul, has registered six wins from six fights, including four KOs.

Meanwhile, Tommy, who is the younger brother of Tyson Fury, has won eight from eight fights, also with four KOs.

Tommy has been busy training for his highly-anticipated fight shortly after he and Molly-Mae welcomed their baby girl Bambi in January.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital