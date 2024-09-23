Molly-Mae Hague says she has ‘more confidence’ since Tommy Fury split

Molly-Mae has done her first interview since her split with Tommy Fury. Picture: Getty/Instagram: @mollymae

By Tiasha Debray

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken in her first interview since her split with Tommy Fury where she opens up about feeling ‘empowered’ and ‘more confident.’

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been at the top of media headlines over the last month after their shocking split in July 2024.

After meeting on Love Island in 2019, the reality TV couple have been navigating living separately after buying a £4 million mansion and having their daughter Bambi in January 2023.

Since the couple announced their break up, Tommy has been hit with allegations of infidelity, so much so that he had to hit back, calling the accusation ‘heartbreaking.’

Now, Molly has opened in a new interview – her first since the news of the break up went public.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae share one child, Bambi, together. Picture: Instagram: @mollymae

But in Molly-Mae’s recent vlog, she’s shut down any rumours of reconciliation as she opens up about her excitement for the future and her latest business venture, her clothing brand Maebe.

In her latest video, Molly excitedly said: "This chapter of my life, and this next one with Maebe, I honestly feel it will be the best yet."

Molly has also recently spoken in her first-ever interview since the split with the Daily Mail where she revealed that all of her emotions have been channelled into her daughter, Bambi and her brand, Maebe.

“When I became a mum, I changed a lot as a person and different things became important to me in terms of fashion, it was the right time to launch Maebe. I was really ready to sink my teeth into something new.”

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae got engaged in 2023. Picture: Instagram: @tommyfury

Molly revealed that she’s been feeling optimistic about the upcoming chapter of her life, without Tommy by her side: “I have a really good feeling about this new era of my life and think it's going to be so special and a great thing for me to focus on and put my time into as well as being a mum to Bambi.”

“It was really good timing for this to happen for me. It has all just aligned perfectly really. I am so excited about it… I feel so empowered,” Molly explained how becoming a businesswoman has helped her regain the confidence she lost.

“I can say how I actually feel and speak up. I have always been a soft person and go with the flow, if I don't like something I can usually be quite withdrawn.”

“I have grown up and it's given me the chance to be focused and driven. I have more confidence now to say how I feel. I am in my yes era.”

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury met in 2019 on Love Island. Picture: Getty

Molly went on to explain that the Molly we all came to love from Love Island all those years ago is no longer who she is.

“I am a different person to who I was on Love Island. I will never diminish what that did for me and that part of my life. But I don't view myself as that girl anymore…When I went on the show, I was 19, I was a baby, and I didn't have a lot of life experience.”

“As the years go by, that becomes more of a distant memory and the life I have built for myself now, yes, I will always give Love Island the credit for putting me on that pedestal and giving me that platform but I do feel like the work I have put in has come from me and what I have chosen to do.”

Fans of the reality star already knew that Molly has her head screwed on right, but after the interview, it really seems like Molly’s got a plan, vision and a lot of excitement for the future.

Read more about Molly-Mae here: