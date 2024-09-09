Molly-Mae Fans Spot Nod To Tommy Fury In 'Maebe' Launch

9 September 2024, 11:47

Fans spot nod to Tommy Fury in 'Maebe' launch
Fans spot nod to Tommy Fury in 'Maebe' launch. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Molly-Mae Hague just revealed her brand 'Maebe' and fans were quick to spot a nod to ex Tommy Fury in the announcement.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague unveiled her latest business venture on Sunday 8th September. In a video where she is asked "Have you ever thought about launching a fashion brand?", she replied, "Maybe" which happens to be the name of her new brand which she stylises as 'Maebe' because of her name.

The announcement comes just three weeks after she announced her split from ex-fiancé Tommy Fury. Molly, who owns the tanning brand 'Filter', was appointed the creative director of Pretty Little Thing in 2021 but left in 2023, so she already has experience in the fashion brand world.

Molly shared two videos when she revealed 'Maebe' and in the comments of one of them, fans have all been discussing one thing.

Molly-Mae has just announced her new brand 'Maebe'
Molly-Mae has just announced her new brand 'Maebe'. Picture: Getty

Unlike her Instagram, the crop on her TikTok vid meant that fans could see her hands on her lap and her huge engagement ring was visible.

Following her split from Tommy it is understandable that her ring was a talking point, however, her fans have been debating it in the comments.

A lot have simply been drawing attention to it and saying things like 'the ring' or 'engagement ring on' with cute emojis, seemingly assuming that her and Tommy are back on.

Yet others have pointed to the fact that this was likely filmed before her and Tommy's shock split. One user wrote: "Maebe this was filmed a while ago, ignore the ring guys x'

Molly-Mae reveals new business venture

Another said: "The comments about the ring, PRERECORDED. It wasn't filmed last night and posted today."

Of course we won't know when they filmed the promo videos unless Molly comes forward and says but it is likely to have been filmed prior to her recent break up.

Molly's announcement has been the reason she returned to social media so soon after revealing her and Tommy were no more. Speaking in her first YouTube vlog back she said: "If I was being honest, would I have taken a little bit more time off social media if it wasn't for my project? Probably."

"I probably wouldn't have come back as soon as I have done," she said when she revealed she has been working on 'Maebe' since before she fell pregnant with her daughter Bambi.

Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed their daughter in January 2023
Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed their daughter in January 2023. Picture: Instagram

In the same video she said she had thought she may have to push back the launch because she didn't feel "mentally strong enough to think about anything other than what was going on" at the time of her separation from the boxer.

But she has revealed her project now and the full launch of 'Maebe' is coming on September 29th.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift's appearance at the US Open marked a full circle moment

Taylor Swift’s US Open Appearance Marks A Full Circle Moment In Her Career

Are Ronnie and Harriett dating?

Are Love Island's Harriett And Ronnie Still Together?

Love Island

Maxton Hall Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailers And News About The Prime Drama

Maxton Hall Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News About The Prime Drama

TV & Film

The Perfect Couple's ending is completely different in the book

The Perfect Couple's Ending Changes Merritt's Killer From The Book – Here's Why

TV & Film

The Perfect Couple ending explained: Who killed Merritt and why?

Who Killed Merritt In The Perfect Couple? The Killer Explained And How She Died

TV & Film

Nikocado Avocado shocks viewers with major "social media experiment" weight loss transformation

YouTuber Nikocado Avocado Shocks Internet With "Social Experiment" Weight Loss Transformation

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits