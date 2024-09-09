Molly-Mae Fans Spot Nod To Tommy Fury In 'Maebe' Launch

Fans spot nod to Tommy Fury in 'Maebe' launch. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Molly-Mae Hague just revealed her brand 'Maebe' and fans were quick to spot a nod to ex Tommy Fury in the announcement.

Molly-Mae Hague unveiled her latest business venture on Sunday 8th September. In a video where she is asked "Have you ever thought about launching a fashion brand?", she replied, "Maybe" which happens to be the name of her new brand which she stylises as 'Maebe' because of her name.

The announcement comes just three weeks after she announced her split from ex-fiancé Tommy Fury. Molly, who owns the tanning brand 'Filter', was appointed the creative director of Pretty Little Thing in 2021 but left in 2023, so she already has experience in the fashion brand world.

Molly shared two videos when she revealed 'Maebe' and in the comments of one of them, fans have all been discussing one thing.

Molly-Mae has just announced her new brand 'Maebe'. Picture: Getty

Unlike her Instagram, the crop on her TikTok vid meant that fans could see her hands on her lap and her huge engagement ring was visible.

Following her split from Tommy it is understandable that her ring was a talking point, however, her fans have been debating it in the comments.

A lot have simply been drawing attention to it and saying things like 'the ring' or 'engagement ring on' with cute emojis, seemingly assuming that her and Tommy are back on.

Yet others have pointed to the fact that this was likely filmed before her and Tommy's shock split. One user wrote: "Maebe this was filmed a while ago, ignore the ring guys x'

Molly-Mae reveals new business venture

Another said: "The comments about the ring, PRERECORDED. It wasn't filmed last night and posted today."

Of course we won't know when they filmed the promo videos unless Molly comes forward and says but it is likely to have been filmed prior to her recent break up.

Molly's announcement has been the reason she returned to social media so soon after revealing her and Tommy were no more. Speaking in her first YouTube vlog back she said: "If I was being honest, would I have taken a little bit more time off social media if it wasn't for my project? Probably."

"I probably wouldn't have come back as soon as I have done," she said when she revealed she has been working on 'Maebe' since before she fell pregnant with her daughter Bambi.

Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed their daughter in January 2023. Picture: Instagram

In the same video she said she had thought she may have to push back the launch because she didn't feel "mentally strong enough to think about anything other than what was going on" at the time of her separation from the boxer.

But she has revealed her project now and the full launch of 'Maebe' is coming on September 29th.

