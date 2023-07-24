A Closer Look At Molly-Mae Hague’s Engagement Ring & How Much It Cost

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are engaged

Tommy Fury proposed to Molly-Mae Hague with the most stunning engagement ring and here’s how much it reportedly cost.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury warmed everyone’s hearts after announcing that they got engaged four years after meeting on Love Island.

The reality stars, who became parents for the first time this year when they welcomed their baby girl Bambi in January, shared a heartwarming video on Instagram of the moment Tommy got down on one knee.

The short clip showed an emotional Molly in tears of joy during the proposal and she even showcased a glimpse of her beautiful engagement ring.

Here’s a closer look at Molly-Mae’s engagement ring and how much it cost…

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are engaged. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury met on Love Island in 2019. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

How much did Molly-Mae’s engagement ring cost?

Molly-Mae shared a glimpse of her engagement ring in the heartfelt video she posted on Instagram and the oval-cut jewellery piece is the perfect addition to the star’s collection of rings.

According to Laura Taylor, a jeweller specialising in engagement and wedding rings at Lorel Diamonds, the ring is thought to be “a stunning 5-carat oval diamond which looks to be near colourless with VVS1 clarity”.

The specialist added: “These details show just how much care and attention to detail Tommy put into picking the perfect diamond to showcase his love for Molly.”

Tommy Fury proposed to Molly-Mae with an oval-cut diamond ring. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury welcomed their daughter Bambi in January. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

In terms of how much the sparkler may have cost, Laura Taylor went on to estimate: “In terms of the value of the ring, I would estimate that it is worth upwards of £600,000, potentially reaching a value of £1 million if Tommy had a role in designing the ring himself.”

The oval-cut diamond engagement ring is a popular choice with celeb proposals in recent years, with the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian amongst those with similar pieces.

