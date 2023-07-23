Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Are Officially Engaged After Four Years Together

23 July 2023, 22:21

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury announced their engagement
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury announced their engagement. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are engaged four years after meeting on Love Island!

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are officially engaged!

The couple first met on Love Island four years ago where they came in second place on the dating show and have since become inseparable, with the pair welcoming their daughter Bambi in January this year.

Just weeks after celebrating their fourth anniversary, they announced that Tommy got down on one knee on July 23rd as they shared a video of the romantic proposal online.

On Sunday evening, they shared an emotional black-and-white video on Instagram alongside the caption: “Forever. 23/07/23,” which showed the professional boxer cradling their six-month-old daughter while he was down on one knee.

Tommy Fury cuddles with baby as Molly-Mae watches

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are engaged
Molly-Mae was overcome with tears of joy in the video as she put on the stunning engagement ring.

The couple’s former fellow islanders and friends rushed to share their ‘congrats’ messages in the comments including Molly-Mae’s BFF Maura Higgins, who wrote: “BALLING AGAIN!!!!!!!!! ILYSM CONGRATULATIONS YOU TWO.”

Meanwhile, Amber Gill, who won Love Island in 2019, wrote: “Congrats you two babes, always the cutest videos.”

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury welcomed their daughter Bambi in January
Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury welcomed their daughter Bambi in January. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram
Molly-Mae shared a glimpse at her engagement ring
Molly-Mae shared a glimpse at her engagement ring. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Amy Hart, who also appeared on the same series as the newly-engaged couple added: “Congratulations,” alongside heart-eye emojis.

Molly-Mae and Tommy have gone from strength to strength since beginning their Love Island journey together in 2019 and even bought their dream home together in Cheshire in 2022, which they have gone on to renovate.

Now following the arrival of their little girl Bambi and their engagement news, we’re sure a stunning wedding will follow in due course!

