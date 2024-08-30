Molly-Mae Reveals Heartbreaking Reason Why Co-Parenting With Tommy Fury Is So Difficult

30 August 2024, 11:51

Molly-Mae reveals "hardest part" of her split from Tommy
Molly-Mae reveals "hardest part" of her split from Tommy. Picture: Instagram/YouTube

By Abbie Reynolds

Molly-Mae Hague says she's "frickin' lonely" following her split from Tommy Fury.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Molly-Mae Hague was honest and open in her return to YouTube where she reminded viewers that what has happened between her and Tommy Fury isn't "drama" it's "real".

"It's not a publicity stunt, I wish it was," she said. In the video she admitted that her return to social media was fuelled by an announcement coming September 8th, adding that she'd likely have taken more time off if she didn't have big new coming.

However, the return to her YouTube channel was obviously warmly welcomed by fans who have been wanting to check in on the former Love Island star.

Speaking to her fans she addressed the impact the split has had on her one-year-old daughter Bambi, before later explaining how she has been impacted by this sudden change to her life.

Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed their daughter in January 2023
Molly-Mae and Tommy welcomed their daughter in January 2023. Picture: Instagram

When discussing the hardest part about the break up and co-parenting she said the weekends are "hardest time".

"I'm kind of dreading this weekend because I feel like weekends are crap, like when you're going through a break up, I feel like weekends are literally the worse.

"Because weekends were always something for me [that] I always really to looked forward to, especially with your own family because its family time and it's like memory making time," she said.

Molly has not explained the ins and outs of how her and Tommy have chose to co-parent but she seemed to allude to him having their daughter Bambi at the weekends as she added: "I feel like weekends now are like the hardest time because it's frickin' lonely and just sad."

Molly-Mae and Tommy have called it quits after 5 years together
Molly-Mae and Tommy have broke up after 5 years together. Picture: Instagram

Earlier on in the video she explained that her sister Zoe has been coming over to support her with looking after Bambi, as well as adding that Tommy has been looking after her too, outside of their house.

Molly said that she's been looking for ways to fill her time, presumably when she doesn't have to care for Bambi, telling viewers that vlogging has been a nice distraction and "coping mechanism" for her.

Molly-Mae and Tommy are now co-parenting Bambi
Molly-Mae and Tommy are now co-parenting their daughter Bambi. Picture: Instagram

Tommy and Molly met on Love Island back in 2019 but sadly five years later they split, just a year after they got engaged. Molly has said that she's not going to be publicly addressing what happened for herself and also "out of respect for Tommy".

She said: "He's Bambi's dad, I will always value him, and respect him and obviously have a lot of love for him."

The video came just a day after Tommy posted on Instagram saying that "these last few weeks have been heartbreaking" for him. He said that the cheating allegation against him are "false" and "horrendous".

